The Orioles made it six straight wins as they beat the Braves 4-2 Wednesday night in Baltimore.

Colton Cowser entered the game as a defensive replacement in right field in the top of the eighth and then homered in the bottom of the inning to break a 2-2 tie.

The Braves have now lost five in a row.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group