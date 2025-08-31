Cowboys sign NFL pick-6 record-holder DaRon Bland to $92 million, 4-year extension

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed cornerback DaRon Bland to a $92 million, four-year contract extension on Sunday, four days before the NFL opener at defending champ and NFC East rival Philadelphia.

Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns in 2023, when he also led the league with nine picks. The contract includes $50 million in guaranteed money, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't release the terms.

The $23 million average annual value on the new deal is the sixth best for cornerbacks. Bland, a fifth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2022, is going into the final year of his rookie contract.

The Bland deal comes three days after the Cowboys traded star pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay after a prolonged contract stalemate. The deal included a $188 million, four-year extension for Parsons, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an average annual value of $47 million.

Bland led the team in interceptions each of his first two seasons, getting five as a rookie before his All-Pro season two years ago. He went without a pick last season after missing the first 10 games with a stress fracture in his foot.

The Cowboys and Eagles play Thursday night. Dallas missed the playoffs last season after qualifying each of the previous three years.

