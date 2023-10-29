Cousins may have Achilles tendon injury; Stafford, Pickett, Taylor also hurt on rough day for QBs

Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford, Kenny Pickett and Tyrod Taylor were the latest quarterbacks to go down with injuries.

Cousins' injury is likely the worst of the bunch. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the team fears the four-time Pro Bowl QB hurt his Achilles tendon — and if the tendon is torn, Cousins' season would be over.

The 35-year-old veteran, who has never missed a game to injury, limped to the sideline after suffering the non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay on Sunday.

Stafford couldn't finish a lopsided loss at Dallas because of a thumb injury. He also bloodied his elbow catching a 2-point conversion in the Rams' 43-20 loss to the Cowboys.

Pickett and Taylor both injured ribs.

Pickett left Pittsburgh's game in the first half after taking a hard shot from Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis. Backup Mitch Trubisky threw two interceptions and the Steelers lost 20-10 to visiting Jacksonville.

Taylor was taken to a hospital to be further evaluated after injuring his ribs in the first half of the New York Giants' 13-10 overtime loss to the Jets. Taylor started his third game for Daniel Jones, who has been sidelined by a neck injury.

Tommy DeVito, an undrafted rookie out of Syracuse and a New Jersey native, replaced Taylor and threw just one pass in regulation. He scored on a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants a lead in the third quarter and finished 2 of 7 for minus-1 yard.

Atlanta's Desmond Ridder was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, but the Falcons switched to Taylor Heinicke in the third quarter of a 28-23 loss at Tennessee.

Titans rookie Will Levis threw four TDs in his NFL debut filling in for Ryan Tannehill, who has an ankle injury.

Several QBs played through injuries. Jalen Hurts, who wore a knee brace in the second half of last week's game, threw four TDs in a 38-31 win at Washington. Brock Purdy started for the 49ers against Cincinnati after suffering a concussion last Monday.

The Browns, who played at Seattle, were again without Deshaun Watson because of a shoulder injury.

Gardner Minshew made his fourth start for Indianapolis in a 38-27 loss to visiting New Orleans. Colts rookie Anthony Richardson had season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this month.

The Jets lost four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles tendon in the first quarter in Week 1. Joe Burrow has started every game for the Bengals but struggled throughout September with a calf injury that forced him to miss training camp.

