Commanders' Wise is out for the season and team believes Ekeler tore his Achilles, AP source says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. will miss the rest of the season after having quadriceps surgery, and the team believes running back Austin Ekeler tore his right Achilles tendon in a loss to the Green Bay Packers but is awaiting tests to confirm the severity of that injury, a person with knowledge of the situations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing had been announced about the two players.

Wise is a 31-year-old in his ninth NFL season who joined the Commanders this offseason after playing his entire career with the New England Patriots. He was injured in the first half of Green Bay's 27-18 victory on Thursday night while trying to block an extra-point attempt.

Wise was driven off the field and raised his right fist as he was taken away.

ESPN was first to report that his season is over.

Ekeler, a 30-year-old in his ninth NFL season and second with Washington, fell to the ground on a play in the fourth quarter Thursday. It was a non-contact injury, and Ekeler kept his weight off his right leg as he was helped off the field.

After staying on the bench on Washington's sideline for a few minutes, Ekeler was driven toward the locker room.

Ekeler has started both games this season for the Commanders (1-1), gaining 43 yards on 14 carries and catching five passes for 38 yards.

Ekeler is a valuable pass-catcher out of the backfield for quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season's AP NFL Rookie of the Year as Washington went 12-5 in the regular season and made it all the way to the NFC title game.

Last season, Ekeler ran for 367 yards and gained another 366 yards on catches. He entered this season with more than 4,200 receiving yards and more than 4,700 rushing yards over his NFL career.

Washington traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers shortly before the season began, putting Ekeler in a starting role and leaving rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the No. 2 role.

Croskey-Merritt was a seventh-round draft pick and ran for 82 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 21-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Against Green Bay, he had four carries for 17 yards.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he would have more information next week on the various injuries from Thursday's game, including to wide receiver Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.

