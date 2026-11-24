LANDOVER, Md. — The Commanders' 2026 season had, prior to Monday night, been defined by a late-game, inexplicable gaffe that cost the team a chance at victory in an October tie against the Giants.

Against the Bengals more than a month later, they may have re-defined, and saved, their season.

Led by a pair of spectacular throws from Jayden Daniels, both to rookie receiver Antonio Williams, and a last-second field goal from Drew Stevens, the Commanders (4-5-1) marched down the field in just 39 seconds and pulled out a shocking 22-20 win at home over Cincinnati (7-3). On a drive that went 64 yards on five plays — two of which were spikes — the win was potentially a season-shifting few plays that kept the team realistically alive in the NFC East race.

And, compared to what happened a few weeks prior, an end-of-game scenario may have kept the Commanders alive instead of having sunk them.

“You learn from mistakes, failures,” Daniels said. “You don't let it define you, stick to the process. Go out there and just keep your head down and work.”

Daniels, who finished with 289 yards passing, was able to complete a pass over the middle of the field to Williams on the first play of the drive that got the Commanders to midfield with 24 seconds remaining. On the next play after a spike, Williams slashed across the middle and broke free of the Bengals' defense for a 42-yard gain to the Cincinnati 8-yard line.

“I couldn’t have been more proud at the end to see Jayden,” coach Dan Quinn said. “I thought he absolutely ripped a couple of throws in the way that he can. And to see those guys come through at the end, I thought that was one of our best team wins. I didn’t think anything could top last week’s, but tonight did.”

The Commanders, after both Williams catches, had to hurry to the line of scrimmage without any timeouts, avoid any pre-snap penalties, and stop the clock. With essentially no margin for error, the final set of plays worked flawlessly this time around — just a week after the team scored a game-winning touchdown against the Giants with 57 seconds to go.

Williams, courtesy of the late-game drive against the Bengals, ended the game with 122 yards on nine catches. Both figures were season-bests for him.

“When your number is called, you gotta execute,” he said. “Trust is earned, so I'm just trying to earn that trust from Jayden and the coaching staff.”

Washington stopped the clock after Williams' second catch with four seconds remaining, which set up a chip-shot field goal for Stevens to clinch the electrifying win.

“It feels pretty good — I mean, that's probably the best answer I got," said a euphoric Stevens, searching for answers after the win. “I mean, I hit some game-winners in college, but I don't know. It just feels like a bigger moment."

The upset win came just a day after the other three teams in the NFC East each won. Had the Commanders not mounted that final drive, they'd have been three games behind the Giants with just seven games left to play. Now, hope remains for Washington — especially because of what's on the horizon.

The Commanders now have a four-game stretch that includes games against the Cardinals and Titans, both on the road, then the Texans and Falcons, both at home. Arizona and Tennessee are 3-8 and 1-9, respectively, and Houston and Atlanta are 4-6 and 3-7.

Now, a season that appeared to be in trouble due to missed opportunities early in the season may have found some new life on Monday against the Bengals. And Daniels, at the center of the debacle in October, may have helped the team turn a pivotal corner.

“I think over the three years together, it’s been cool to see him develop," Quinn said. "Not just as the ball player, but as the man. Difficult scenario, difficult circumstances, when to put the cape on, and it’s not on 2nd and 1 in the second quarter, but it is in the fourth quarter when the game’s on the line. And that is when I feel him come to fully express who he is. So, I wouldn’t say he surprises me, but in those instances, man, he looks as cool as he is in those spots because he really is.”

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