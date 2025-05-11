Sports

Colorado Rockies fire manager Bud Black a day after losing 21-0 to San Diego

By PAT GRAHAM
Braves Rockies Baseball Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black waits for relief pitcher Jake Bird to take the mound after removing starting pitcher Chase Dollander in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
By PAT GRAHAM

DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in franchise history, after a 7-33 start that’s one of the worst in Major League Baseball history.

Colorado promoted third base coach Warren Schaeffer to be the interim manager, the team announced Sunday after a 9-3 win over San Diego. That victory wasn't enough to save Black's job after the Rockies lost 21-0 to the Padres on Saturday. They also fired bench coach Mike Redmond. Hitting coach Clint Hurdle takes over as interim bench coach.

The Rockies have the worst 40-game start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, who were 6-34.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

