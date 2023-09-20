Xavian Sorey ready to be a part of Georgia’s next ‘three-headed monster’ at inside linebacker

ATHENS — Xavian Sorey, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon all live together. The trio of inside linebackers all signed as members of the 2021 signing class.

Dumas-Johnson is the extrovert of the group, while Sorey isn’t sure who is quieter between himself and Mondon.

But just because there are similarities between Georgia’s top three inside linebackers does not mean they are all on the same journey.

Even if they have the same destination in mind.

“We came in together, so just seeing them boys play and do all that, they motivate me,” Sorey said. “They push me hard, and they want to see me succeed. When we came in, we always said we wanted to be the three-headed monster like Nakobe [Dean], Quay [Walker], and Channing [Tindall] was.”

Dean, Walker and Tindall were all taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Georgia often starting only two inside linebackers, someone was going to have to be the odd man out. For that first trio, it was Tindall. But he found a way to make an additional impact thanks to his edge-rushing abilities.

Sorey has done the same to this point. When Dean, Walker and Tindall were all on campus, Sorey actually began his career as an outside linebacker. His acquired skills transferred over to his current role, where he enters the game in Georgia’s pressure packages.

Against South Carolina, Sorey plowed past South Carolina’s right tackle. But Sorey was unable to bring down Spencer Rattler, who scampered away to throw an incomplete pass.

Read more at DawgNation.com