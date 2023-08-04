Xavian Sorey, Jalon Walker hope to turn promising offseasons into playing time at inside linebacker

ATHENS — Even on the other side of the Georgia football practice football fields, Jalon Walker stands out. Frankly, he looks like an NFL player.

That he might be Georgia’s fourth or fifth option at inside linebacker speaks to the level of depth cultivated in Glenn Schumann’s position group for the 2023 season.

“Let him be who we are. Let him keep, you know, being hard on us,” Georgia inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said of Schumann. “Let him keep coaching every little thing that he can. Let the linebackers just listen to him ‘cause he’s one of the best in the business.”

