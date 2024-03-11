With nearly 30 newcomers, spring practice will be vital for Georgia

For 28 members of the 2024 Georgia football team, Tuesday will be their first spring practice with the program.

More than half of Georgia’s 2024 signing class also got a taste of Georgia football practice in December for the team’s game against Florida State. Players such as cornerback Ellis Robinson, tight end Jaden Reddell and quarterback Ryan Puglisi have already made headlines with how they’ve impressed teammates. In total, 22 of Georgia’s 28 signees will be practicing with the team this spring.

“They’re lost, they’re overwhelmed, they’re high character, they’re very intelligent, they’re hard working, they’re out of shape, they’re winded, they’re enamored, but they won’t be in the spring,” Smart said of this group during the early signing period. “So I can’t wait to coach them.”

In total, Georgia will have 22 freshmen on campus this spring. The Bulldogs have always ranked near the top of the country in the number of early enrollees and that is the case once again in 2024.

