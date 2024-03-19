College

Why most Georgia NFL prospects on the rise after Pro Day, adjust draft projections for Bulldogs

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Sedrick Van Pran (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) during Georgia's game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — All it takes is one team to like you.

That’s what all pro football prospects are all saying to themselves these days when speculating on where and when they might be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25-27).

It’s true, just as there are no “right” or “wrong” projections at this time, as players’ market value is fluid on account of the unpredictable nature of position runs.

Could six receivers be selected in the first round? Or four wideouts, or maybe eight?

A draft-day trade might also trigger a different pick in a slot that affects the next team’s draft strategy …. and the next, and the next and so on.

Read more at DawgNation.

