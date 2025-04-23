College

Why Kirby Smart, Georgia football will win big with 2025 NFL Draft

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm)
Kirby Smart knows how to build a football program.

And, come Thursday night, the nation will be reminded the 10th-year Georgia head football coach knows how to build and develop student-athletes into NFL players.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, with three Bulldogs expected to be selected in the first round.

Linebacker Jalon Walker, Edge Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks are expected to hear their names called as the draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisc.

