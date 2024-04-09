Why Gunner Stockton, not Carson Beck, is the main attraction at quarterback for Georgia on G-Day

ATHENS — When you’re the starting quarterback on one of the top teams in the country, you’re going to draw a lot of attention.

Georgia’s Carson Beck will certainly have plenty of eyeballs on him when he leads Georgia onto the field on Saturday for the team’s public scrimmage. In addition to being seen as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the sport, Beck has had an excellent spring by all accounts.

For most people tuning in, Beck will be the main attraction on Saturday. Even if he’s not even the most interesting quarterback on Georgia’s roster.

“When I say that about let the cat go play, that really came more from Mike [Bobo] and the offensive staff in terms of allowing him to play and play to his strengths,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beck. “His strengths are his ability to navigate the pocket, to make throws, to change plays, and to put us in the right play.

