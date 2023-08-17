College

Why Georgia wide receiver room is finally poised to be a strength of the offense

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was blunt when asked about it. No need to sugarcoat it when speaking about his offseason speeding arrest.

“I take full responsibility for my mistakes. I put my family’s name, made a bad name of family’s name,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Made Georgia look bad, made Kirby look bad. I take full responsibility for what I did.”

Later when asked about drops from the wide receiver group on Saturday, Rosemy-Jacksaint took a similar tone.

“Catch the ball more. That’s it,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Get on the jugs machine and catch the ball more. Can’t drop the ball. It’s simple.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint needs to be better. He made that very clear this week. It’s because Georgia is counting on him and the wide receiver room in a way it hasn’t before.

