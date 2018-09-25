Why Georgia being a massive favorite is a new standard for UGA fans

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

Why Georgia being a massive favorite is the new normal

As we wrapped up DawgNation Daily on Monday, host Brandon Adams and myself learned what the line for the Georgia-Tennessee game was. Adams, who is usually pretty level-headed in general, was legitimately stunned. The Georgia Bulldogs opened as 32.5-point favorite over the Tennessee Volunteers. Just two years ago, this was a Tennessee team that came to Athens as a 3.5-point favorite.

For reference, the Bulldogs were a 33.5-point favorite over Middle Tennessee State just two weeks ago. Part of the reason for the massive spread is because Tennessee has been awful against the two Power 5 teams it has played this season. In both of those games, the Volunteers have given up over 40 points and lost each game by 26 points.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs rolled up 40 points in each of their first four games. After this past Saturday’s performance, most Georgia fans weren’t thrilled with how the team played. Most in the national media agreed with Georgia fans. And the Bulldogs won by two touchdowns against a team that likely has a first round pick at quarterback.

This is all part of the new normal, or standard as Kirby Smart likes to say. Georgia is going to be a big favorite over SEC rivals, not just the Vanderbilts of the world. Fans are going to be disappointed when Georgia wins comfortably, but not as comfortably as it should. Landing a 5-star recruit won’t be as big a deal as it used to, considering the Bulldogs are going to sign a few in every class.

On the one hand, this will all make the Georgia football experience a little less fun. There’s so much pressure to win big every week to keep up with Alabama and Clemson that you won’t enjoy the little things quite as much any more.

But than again, winning a ton of games and blowing out the likes of Florida and Tennessee is a hell of lot more fun than losing to them. So if you have to trade in a little satisfaction every Saturday to be worlds better than Tennessee, so be it. Georgia fans would make that trade every time.

Jordan Rodgers changes his tune on Jake Fromm

A week ago, SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers rated Jake Fromm as the sixth best quarterback in the SEC. After a 13 for 23 performance against the Missouri secondary, that gave up 572 passing yards to Purdue the week before, the Georgia quarterback is now slotted third, behind Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Drew Lock of Missouri.

Week 4 SEC QB Power Rankings: 1. Tua

2. Lock

3. Fromm 3

4. Mond

5. Ta’amu 5

6. Bentley 2

7. Stidham

8. Franks 5

9. Shurmur 4

10. Fitz 7

11. Burrow 1

12. Wilson 3

13. Guarantano 2

14. Storey BIG MOVERS this week! Tua on top

Fromm moving up

Fitz way down — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) September 24, 2018

Lock struggled on Saturday, as he was held without a touchdown for the only the second time since the start of the 2017 season and he completed less than 50 percent of his passes. While Fromm did get off to a slow start on Saturday, he was 6 of 14 with an interception in the first half, he rallied to throw for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Rodgers went onto further explain what impressed him about Fromm, as Rodgers praised the sophomore quarterback’s pre-snap ability and his ball placement.

JAKE FROMM: Int not his fault , accurate throw, couldve been out tad earlier but good throw. Command pre snap is ELITE, getting out of bad run looks into easy completions; makes it hard for teams to scheme against stopping the run. Not many throw the back shoulder as good as him — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) September 24, 2018

Fromm ended up jumping Kyle Shurmur of Vanderbilt, Nick Fitzgerald of Mississippi State and Kellen Mond. Shurmur and Fitzgerald both struggled while Mond looked a little overwhelmed against the Alabama defense.

The Missouri game was the first time all season that Fromm threw the ball more than 20 times. He’s completing 72.5 percent of his passes while adding 9 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions. On Monday, Kirby Smart praised his quarterback and noted how he’s been able to improve from his freshman season.

“I think he’s able to make quicker, smarter decisions,” Smart said on Monday. “He’s processing information really quick; he understands what defenses are trying to do; he’s in his second year in our system; he’s got more experience with the wideouts.”

Fromm will get a chance to show how far he’s come against a Tennessee team that he really struggled against last season. He completed just 7 of his 15 pass attempts and threw for a season-low 84 passing yards. Of course, Georgia didn’t need him to play all that well, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 41-0 victory.

Top Dawg of the NFL

With week 3 in the books it’s time to award this week’s Top Dawg, which goes to the former Bulldog in the NFL that we feel had the top performance of the week.

And this week there were once again a number of players who had strong weeks. On the defensive side of the ball, both Lorenzo Carter and Jordan Jenkins picked up a sack, which now makes it 3.0 sacks in 3 games for the former Bulldog who is in his third season with the New York Jets. Carter’s sack was the first of his career with the New York Giants.

Alec Ogletree also had a nice game for the Giants, as he racked up 5 tackles and picked off Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson. That interception proved key as the Giants were able to picked up their first win of the season.

On the offensive side, it was another strong game for Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. He rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while hauling in 5 catches for 50 yards as the Rams improved to 3-0. Former Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley also caught a touchdown pass for the second straight week, as he hauled in this absurd pass from Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the Top Dawg of this week is going to go to former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford. Statistically, it wasn’t his best game as he threw for 262 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. But the performance was huge given that he led his team to a 26-10 win over the New England Patriots. Had the Lions lost, it would’ve dropped them to 0-3 on the season and what likely would’ve been another disappointing season.

For leading his team to a big win on Sunday night, Matthew Stafford is this week’s Top Dawg.

Week 3: Matthew Stafford, Detroit quarterback

Week 2: Shawn Williams, Cincinnati safety

Week 1: Reshad Jones, Miami safety

