Why garbage time may be the most valuable part of Georgia-Vanderbilt

ATHENS — The most valuable part of last year’s Georgia-Vanderbilt game did not occur when the game was competitive. The Bulldogs routed Vanderbilt 55-0.

Georgia-Vanderbilt games have not been competitive of late. The last time Vanderbilt scored a touchdown on Georgia came during the 2018 season. But there’s still value in Georgia playing Vanderbilt, as Carson Beck demonstrated last season.

With Georgia comfortably up 34-0 at the end of the third quarter, Beck entered the game and was allowed to let it rip. In a season where Beck only attempted 35 passes, 11 of them came against Vanderbilt.

Beck completed 8 of them. He threw for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns in just a single quarter.

Flash-forward a year and Beck is now Georgia’s starting quarterback. The potential he showed against Vanderbilt that day has translated into this season. Beck is coming off his first 4 touchdown game and was named Co-SEC Player of the Week this week.

“They get confidence. I think they get a reward for what they work on in practice,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So many young players, in my experience of being where I’ve been especially on the higher end, there’s a misconception that I’m going to walk in and take over the world because everybody has told me how good I am.

“Very few have instant success, so they have to go through that process of failure, and failure is good for these kids.”

