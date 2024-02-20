College

Whoever Georgia hires as new wide receivers coach will need to be comfortable with transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

AD Mitchell (Getty) ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a pass for a touchdown over Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Per the official NFL combine list of invites, Georgia will have two wide receivers in Indianapolis. Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint will represent Georgia after having finished their careers in the Orange Bowl over Florida State.

But in actuality, Georgia will have four wide receivers that it recruited, signed and developed going through drills next week at the NFL combine.

And that Jermaine Burton and AD Mitchell were able to finish their careers elsewhere helps explain why the wide receiver position in general has become such a tricky one for Kirby Smart and the Georgia program.

Burton signed as a member of the 2020 cycle, the same as McConkey and Rosemy-Jacksaint. He produced back-to-back productive seasons, combining for 901 yards and 8 touchdowns during his time in Athens.

