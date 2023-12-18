Where things stand with the 2024 Georgia football roster entering early signing period

You’d be forgiven if you found it hard to keep up with the comings and goings of the Georgia roster since the loss to Alabama. There’s been quite a bit of turnover, with players entering the transfer portal, announcing new homes and making their bowl plans known.

So allow us to catch you up on where things stand from a numbers standpoint for Georgia. The Bulldogs hold 28 commitments with the early signing period starting on Wednesday. Many of those top recruits have already arrived in Athens and practiced this past weekend.

So below is a position-by-position look at where things stand as of Monday morning and what lies ahead for the position.

Quarterback: 2 currently, projected to be at 3 for 2024

Decisions to be made: Carson Beck, Dylan Raiola*

Expected on 2024 roster: Beck, Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi*

Departed the program: Brock Vandagriff (transferred to Kentucky)

*Indicates 2024 recruit

Beck announced on Sunday that he will be playing in the Orange Bowl, but as far as his time beyond the Dec. 30 game, he is still considering his options. Raiola was at Nebraska this weekend on an official visit. The 5-star quarterback is still committed to Georgia at this point, but it does not seem like Raiola is likely to end up in the class.

Ryan Puglisi, the other 2024 quarterback, has already made his way to Athens and was at practice this weekend. Stockton will be the backup quarterback for Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Running back: 5 currently, projected to be at 6 for 2024

Decisions to be made: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards

Expected to be on 2024 roster: Branson Robinson, Andrew Paul, Roderick Robinson, Nate Frazier*, Chauncey Bowens*, Dwight Phillips*

Potential portal adds: Trevor Etienne

Milton and Edwards are seniors who have yet to announce their intentions for the 2024 NFL Draft.

One name to watch here in the transfer portal would be Florida running back Trevor Etienne. Since going into the transfer portal, Georgia has been seen as the favorite to land the change of pace running back. He is expected to make his announcement after the early signing period.

Georgia is expected to sign Frazier, Bowens and Phillips this week but Frazier and Phillips will not arrive until the summer. Branson Robinson is still recovering from a ruptured patella tendon he suffered in August.

Wide receiver: 11 currently, projected to be at 13 for 2024

Decisions to be made: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Ladd McConkey, Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas

Expected to be on 2024 roster: Smith, Lovett, Thomas, Dillon Bell, Cole Speer, De’Nylon Morrissette, CJ Smith, Anthony Evans, Tyler Williams, Nitro Tuggle*, Sacovie White*