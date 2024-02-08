Where Georgia football roster sits from a scholarship standpoint after 2024 National Signing Day

ATHENS — We’ve reached another made checkpoint in the offseason, as we’ve made it past National Signing Day.

There was no real news from Georgia’s standpoint. Terry Bussey, a 5-star athlete, elected to sign with Texas A&M. Georgia did add wide receiver Jeremy Bell from Homerville, Ga., but he will be a preferred walk-on for the Bulldogs.

We’ve made it through the first transfer portal window as well as the NFL draft entry deadline. The coaching carousel has slowed to a crawl, with Boston College being the lone opening at this point in time.

So we have our best idea of where things stand from a roster standpoint for Georgia entering spring practice. Georgia will bring in 28 new players this spring, with 22 being 2024 signees and the other six coming from the transfer portal. Georgia will bring in six more 2024 signees over the summer.

