College

Where Georgia football roster sits from a scholarship standpoint after 2024 National Signing Day

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

UGA Mascot 12/30/23 - Georgia vs. Florida State (90th Capital One Orange Bowl) Uga XI during Georgias game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — We’ve reached another made checkpoint in the offseason, as we’ve made it past National Signing Day.

There was no real news from Georgia’s standpoint. Terry Bussey, a 5-star athlete, elected to sign with Texas A&M. Georgia did add wide receiver Jeremy Bell from Homerville, Ga., but he will be a preferred walk-on for the Bulldogs.

We’ve made it through the first transfer portal window as well as the NFL draft entry deadline. The coaching carousel has slowed to a crawl, with Boston College being the lone opening at this point in time.

So we have our best idea of where things stand from a roster standpoint for Georgia entering spring practice. Georgia will bring in 28 new players this spring, with 22 being 2024 signees and the other six coming from the transfer portal. Georgia will bring in six more 2024 signees over the summer.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!