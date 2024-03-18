What we learned about Georgia following first week of spring practice

ATHENS — The pads finally came on for the Georgia football team on Saturday, as the Bulldogs wrapped their third practice of the spring.

The Bulldogs are far from a finished product to this point and will still have plenty of time to grow and improve. Not just during this spring but during the fall as well.

Below are some observations and notes we learned about the team following the opening week of spring practice. Georgia will wrap things up on April 13, when the Bulldogs host G-Day. The annual spring scrimmage is set for a 1 p.m. ET start on SEC Network+.

Quarterback: Some may have been surprised when it was learned that Carson Beck would not be throwing at pro day this past week.

Read more at DawgNation.