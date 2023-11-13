College

What Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher means for Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Jimbo Fisher (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shakes hands with head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies after their 19-13 win at Sanford Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Texas A&M is now in the market for a new head coach, as the Aggies made the decision to part ways with Jimbo Fisher on Sunday morning. Billy Liucci of TexAgs was the first to report that Fisher would be dismissed on Sunday morning.

The decision is a costly one, as the Texas A&M head coach is expected to be owed $76 million in buyout money, by far the highest ever paid out to one coach.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision,” Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork said. “We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Fisher was in his sixth season at Texas A&M. The Aggies are 45-25 under Fisher, including 6-4 in this current season. Texas A&M did beat Mississippi State 51-10 on Saturday night, but the Aggies already have losses to Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Miami this season.

The high-watermark during Fisher’s time in College Station, Texas came during the 2020 season. The Aggies went 9-1 and finished the season as the No. 4 team in the country. Texas A&M famously signed the No. 1 overall recruiting class for the 2022 cycle, the first in which NIL was a prominent factor in recruiting. The Aggies finished ahead of both Alabama and Georgia in that class.

But the star-studded signing class, which included multiple Georgia targets and prospects, didn’t lead to wins. The Aggies went 5-7 last season before enduring further struggles in 2023. The Aggies have struggled to protect their starting quarterbacks, as Kellen Mond was the last quarterback to complete a season healthy back during 2020.

