What stood out in Georgia football rewatch of Week 8 win over Ole Miss

Lawson Luckie (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 18: Lawson Luckie #7 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
ATHENS — Rarely has Kirby Smart been as proud of his team as he was following a 43-35 win over Ole Miss.

Georgia hasn’t often had to win shootouts. But on Saturday, it proved it could.

“That’s a culture win,” Smart said. “You don’t win that game if you’re not physically tough, mentally tough. We call it hard to kill. The one thing we are, we’re hard to kill. We won’t go away. We’ve got to keep getting better.

For as well as Georgia played on Saturday, there are some things Georgia can clean up and improve on.

