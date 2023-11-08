What social media is saying about Georgia after most recent College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Despite picking up a two-score win over No. 14 Missouri this past weekend, the College Football Playoff committee kept the Georgia Bulldogs at the No. 2 spot in the week 11 College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia finds itself still behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, who trailed Rutgers at halftime before pulling away in the second half for a 35-16 win. Ohio State also saw Notre Dame lose, with the Fighting Irish dropping to No. 20 in the most recent rankings.

The College Football Playoff committee actually kept the entire top eight the same for this week. The first team to move up is Georgia’s next opponent, as the Ole Miss Rebels are No. 9.

Plenty of people on social media had their thoughts on the committee’s decision to keep the status quo for another week.

For all the fuss online, Georgia knows it has to stay focused on the task at hand. Ole Miss is 8-1 on the season and holds wins over No. 19 LSU and No. 23 Tulane. The only loss this season for the Rebels came on the road against Alabama.

