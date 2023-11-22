What social media is saying about Georgia after latest College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — At the very top of the College Football Playoff rankings, there was no drama.

After the Georgia Bulldogs beat No. 21 Tennessee 38-10, Georgia once again came in as the No. 1 team in the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs were followed by Ohio State and Michigan at No. 2 and No. 3 for the second consecutive week.

While Ohio State and Michigan play each other this week, the Bulldogs have created some separation at the top of the rankings. Heading into the final week of the regular season, Georgia is the clear top team in the sport.

While Georgia is seen as the top team at this point in the season, the Bulldogs still aren’t a lock to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have a game against Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2. The No. 8-ranked Crimson Tide are very much in the playoff hunt at this point, as Alabama is 10-1 on the season and 7-0 in SEC play. Alabama visits Auburn this weekend.

Oregon and Washington could also face each other in the Pac-12 championship game, which could also serve as an elimination game for the College Football Playoff. The No. 6 Ducks don’t have a win over a team currently ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings but have a chance to pick up wins over No. 16 Oregon State and then

