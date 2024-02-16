College

What separates Benjamin Yurosek from the rest of Georgia football transfer haul

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Hairy Dawg 2023 during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

Benjamin Yurosek is different than the rest of Georgia’s seven transfers. He’s the only one of them who won’t be with the team this spring.

In some ways that makes his addition even more curious. We’ve seen the importance of getting to Georgia as soon as possible and making the adjustment to life in Athens.

Tykee Smith arrived in the summer of the 2021 season. He came with plenty of hype, as he was an All-American at West Virginia.

But Smith suffered a foot injury in fall camp, his first time practicing at Georgia. He then tore his ACL, wiping out his entire first season at Georgia. It wouldn’t be until his third year in Athens that he ascended to All-SEC player. Rara Thomas got off to a rocky start last spring an then saw his season end early with a foot injury. He’ll be back next season, hoping to build off his first season in Athens

Read more at DawgNation.com

