What makes this spring different for Arian Smith after another promising start

ATHENS — Julio Humphrey considers himself one of the faster players on the Georgia football team.

But the speedy Georgia cornerback recognizes that wide receiver Arian Smith has an extra gear that no one on the team can get to.

“Arian, we’ve talked about racing, but he’s like a 10-flat guy,” Humphrey said. “I’ve seen him run track. I saw his freshman year against Matthew Boling. Arian’s a different fast dude.”

Smith has always been known for his speed. But his story at Georgia has also been told through injuries, missed games and in the case of the 2023 season, struggles with drops and confidence.

This spring, Smith seems to have left those issues in the dust. He had a standout performance in Georgia’s first scrimmage, using his speed to get behind the defense.

He’s been more consistent this spring, something that hasn’t been synonymous with his time at Georgia.

