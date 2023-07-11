College

What makes this No. 1 ranked recruiting class different for Georgia football

That Georgia is recruiting well isn’t a surprise. The Bulldogs have signed a top-four class in every cycle going back to 2017. Kirby Smart has always made it a point to recruit at an elite level.

That was true even before the Bulldogs started winning national championships.

“If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting,” Smart said after beating Florida in 2021. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players.”

As of this writing, Georgia has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. That doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon, with the Bulldogs having 26 commitments and many top targets still out there. There’s a real world where Georgia signs the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety for this cycle. Georgia is far from done building on the No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

