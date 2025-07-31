What Georgia football needs to do to have a successful fall camp

The Georgia Bulldogs begin fall practice on Thursday, with just under a month before their first game of the 2025 season.

Kirby Smart often wants practice to be harder than the game and the August practices are among the toughest of the season for the Bulldogs.

From quarterback to cornerback, these are the key position battles to know for Georgia

Despite winning the SEC a season ago, many were unsatisfied with the way last year went. Especially after a season-ending defeat to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

Read more at DawgNation.com