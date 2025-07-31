College

What Georgia football needs to do to have a successful fall camp

By Connor Riley
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

The Georgia Bulldogs begin fall practice on Thursday, with just under a month before their first game of the 2025 season.

Kirby Smart often wants practice to be harder than the game and the August practices are among the toughest of the season for the Bulldogs.

From quarterback to cornerback, these are the key position battles to know for Georgia

Despite winning the SEC a season ago, many were unsatisfied with the way last year went. Especially after a season-ending defeat to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!