What Georgia football does and doesn’t miss out on by not playing Oklahoma this weekend

ATHENS — Brock Bowers was looking forward to it. Kirby Smart said the cancellation of it was unfortunate.

Georgia was originally set to play Oklahoma on the road this weekend. Instead, they’ll host Ball State at home.

It’ll be a different contest for a number of reasons. Georgia won’t be going on the road but instead paying Ball State $1.6 million to come to Athens.

And while most of the fanbase may be disappointed, there are both pros and cons to facing the Cardinals of Ball State this week, as opposed to Brent Veneables’ Oklahoma Sooners.

“Like I said, cost of progress,” Smart said. “There’s benefits and offsets.”

Read more at DawgNation.com