College

What departure of Bryan McClendon means for the present and future of the UGA wide receiver position

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Bryan McClendon Georgia Football Practice (8/3/23) Georgia pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — On paper, it should be very easy to recruit the wide receiver position for Georgia at this point in time.

Mecole Hardman just caught the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. Chris Conley made a number of noteworthy plays for the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Ladd McConkey is seen as a possible first-round pick, despite an injury-plagued final season at Georgia. Mel Kiper Jr. tabbed Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint as a sleeper in Georgia’s upcoming NFL draft.

Yet with all that success, Georgia has leaned more and more on the transfer portal at the wide receiver position in the past two recruiting cycles.

And now wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is departing the program after two seasons, taking the same job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read more at DawgNation.com

