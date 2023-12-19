What comes next for Georgia quarterback room after Carson Beck returns, Dylan Raiola flips

ATHENS — In the span of about an hour, Georgia got clarity on its quarterback room.

Carson Beck announced he would be returning for his senior season. After a strong first season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, Beck seems poised to build off of that in 2024.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” Beck said in a post shared by the Georgia football account. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season. We need everyone’s support in Miami to close this season out the right way!”

But for every window that opens, another closes. Shortly after Beck announced he would be coming back, 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola shared he would not be coming to Georgia at all.

Raiola, in a very curious graphic that seems to take a shot at the Georgia program and comes off as if it was written by a Batman villain, announced he would be flipping to Nebraska.

“No longer a cog in some powerhouse machine,” the post read in reference to Georgia, “But a quarterback with an even grander ambition unseen.”

Raiola had been set to enroll at Georgia this previous weekend. But a visit to Nebraska seemed to show where his intentions lie. Raiola transferred to Buford, Ga., for his senior season and played at Buford High School, just an hour away from Athens.

Now, he’ll play for the same program where his uncle is the offensive line coach and his dad was an All-American.

