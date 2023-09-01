What changed with Carson Beck to at last becomes Georgia’s starting quarterback

ATHENS — Sedrick Van Pran is entering his third season as a starter. He’s got more starts than anyone on the team, with Saturday being his 31st as a Bulldog.

He arrived in the same class as quarterback Carson Beck, who will be making his first career start on Saturday.

“He jokingly says that we’re back reunited so it’s really good to have him back there and work with him,” Van Pran said.

Beck’s waited his time to be a starter. As has been well-documented, he’s the only quarterback among the top 50 quarterback prospects in the 2020 recruiting cycle to have not started or transferred elsewhere. Saturday will be the first chance to validate all the hard work he’s put in to become Georgia’s starting quarterback.

He had the chance to start in 2021, but was beat out by Stetson Bennett. Instead of bouncing out of the program, Beck kept working. In 2022, he knew he was one play away from seeing the field and prepped like he was the starter. Teammates took notice of the way he commanded the huddle, even prior to last season.

