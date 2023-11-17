What Brock Bowers learned about himself in coming back to play for Georgia

ATHENS — Leave it to Brock Bowers to find the rehab process from tightrope surgery as an enjoyable experience.

“It was going fast. I mean, I was progressing pretty fast and hitting those benchmarks like I said,” Bowers said on Tuesday. “Yeah, it was always kind of like the next day I wanted to see what I could hit and see if I could hit faster than the other days. So, it was kind of fun in that way.”

Bowers was back out onto the field for Georgia just 26 days after the surgery. That bested a mark set by former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back in 2018, who returned to action after 27 days.

The Georgia tight end led all skill players in snaps played with 45. He caught 3 passes for 34 yards, with his final catch of the evening being a touchdown catch.

It meant a lot for Bowers to get back out on the field for Georgia. He wanted to play again with his teammates in Sanford Stadium.

And it meant a great deal to Bowers’ teammates for him to fight to get back onto the field.

“I mean, it’s just how Brock’s been since he’s been here day one,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “He’s not going to let anything hold him down, not going to let anything hold him back. He’s going to work his tail off to get back, and he loves playing football.”

Bowers has long been lauded for his work ethic. It came as no surprise to those around him that he attacked his rehab process like he would a blocking sled or tackling dummy.

“We thought about him coming back so quickly, he’s going to attack whatever it is just head-on,” offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. “Every time I saw him, he was in there doing rehab, doing something to get better. Then one day at practice, we’re doing a period and you look back behind you and Brock is sprinting across the field. You’re like, okay he shouldn’t be doing that yet but there he is.”

