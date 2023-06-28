What Brock Bowers’ cares most about explains why he could be the best TE in college football history

There is plenty of turnover on the Georgia offense heading into 2023. Georgia will have a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback, new leading rusher and new left tackle.

The one constant on the team from 2022 to 2023 though might be enough to assuage any worries about the Georgia offense is tight end Brock Bowers.

He was the best tight end in football last season, as he caught 63 passes for 942 yards and 7 touchdowns while taking home the Mackey Award. He led Georgia in each of those categories a season ago.

He was also at his best in Georgia’s biggest games. He finished with a career-high 154 yards in Georgia’s win over Florida. In the national championship game, he caught 10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown as Georgia won 65-7. His numbers likely would’ve been greater had the game been more competitive.

Being that it’s the dredge of the offseason, many in both the college and professional ranks are looking ahead to the upcoming season and pondering what Bowers’ place in history might be.

