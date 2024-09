ATHENS — Georgia will go on the road for the first time this season as it visits Kentucky this weekend.

The Bulldogs are big favorites against the Wildcats, with Circa Sports listing Georgia as a 22-point favorite over the Wildcats.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

Georgia is 1-1 against the spread this season, as the Bulldogs did not cover against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

