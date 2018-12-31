Listen Live
Breaking News:

19-year-old hit, killed by bullet while laying on couch

College
WATCH: Texas football QB Sam Ehlinger ready to take ‘huge step’ in Sugar Bowl

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Sam Ehlinger

NEW ORLEANS — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns have plans to take ‘a huge step’ against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night.

Ehlinger, a sophomore who already has 19 starts, said beating the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs would provide a major boost for a Texas program that’s last post-New Year’s bowl appearance was its BCS title game loss to Alabama nine years ago.

RELATED: Georgia defense may need to rely on more freshmen with key players out

“This is an elite game, this is an elite team, and winning this game would put us in a position to understand that next year we have the ability to do whatever we want to do if we work like we have this season,” Ehlinger said.

“I think it would be a huge step for this team, a team that was 7-6 last year and 5-7 the year before, to be able to beat a team that was competing for the national championship last year,” Ehlinger said.

Sam Ehlinger/Curtis Compton, AJC

“I think it would prove a lot to our guys on our team that when we play our best, and obviously we’re going to need out best in order to win, when we play our best we’re really hard to beat, and I think we’ve shown that throughout the year.”

Texas coach Tom Herman said he believes Ehlinger has improved more from his freshman season to sophomore season than any quarterback in the country.

“Sam has completely elevated his game, he’s a different guy, and I think that speaks a lot to continuity, too, with this being the first time in five years I believe where Texas has had the same offensive system for back‑to‑back years,” Herman said at his Monday morning press conference.

“So he feels very, very comfortable in the system, (and) he makes checks that sometimes we haven’t even talked about through the week of preparation,” Herman said. “He just understands the offense. And he sees defenses as good as I’ve coached. And then his physical toughness is something that the players really, really rally around.”

Ehlinger was complimentary of the Georgia defense he will face at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“They are good at moving their fronts around, causing pressure and movement from the quarterbacks,” Ehlinger said. “The guys they have in the secondary, the speed and cover skills they provide is incredible, so I think all around and overall they are polished on every end in their categories of positioning, that’s why they are so good.”

Ehlinger have three reasons why Texas has already taken a big step this season by qualifying for a New Year’s Six Bowl and playing in the Big 12 Championship Game.

“I think consistency, with coaching, and that provides trust between players and coaches,” Ehlinger said. “I think understanding would be the second one, because when you understand what you are doing and what you need to do to be successful, then guys are able to play free.

“The third point is we’re playing faster, and more fearless, there’s no evaluating, we’re not trying to over-control things, because we want to be good and do things well. I think guys are just putting their foot in the ground and going.”

Ehlinger is among those willing to plant and go, rushing for 418 yards and 13 touchdowns this season in addition to passing for 3,123 yards and 25 touchdowns with just five interceptions.

Texas football QB Sam Ehlinger

DawgNation coverage from New Orleans

Kirby Smart identifies Georgia freshmen standing out in bowl practice

Texas coach Tom Herman not sure Georgia ‘best’ he’s prepared for

Jim Chaney says Georgia ‘did right’ with QB situation

6 questions and answers with Texas football beat writer

Jake Fromm focused, not distracted by Justin Fields transfer talk

Bulldogs juniors Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta discuss futures

Kirby Smart explains why he supports Deandre Baker not playing

Deandre Baker shocks Georgia fans, decides not to play in Sugar Bowl

 

The post WATCH: Texas football QB Sam Ehlinger ready to take ‘huge step’ in Sugar Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • US stocks end dismal, volatile year on a bright note
    US stocks end dismal, volatile year on a bright note
    Wall Street closed out a dismal, turbulent year for stocks on a bright note Monday, but still finished 2018 with the worst showing in a decade. After setting a series of records through the late summer and early fall, major U.S. indexes fell sharply after early October, leaving them all in the red for the year. The S&P 500 index, the market's main benchmark, finished the year with a loss of 6.2 percent. The last time the index fell for the year was in 2008 during the financial crisis. The S&P 500 also posted tiny losses in 2011 and 2015, but eked out small gains in both years once dividends were included. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 5.6 percent. The Nasdaq composite sank 12.2 percent. Major indexes in Europe also ended 2018 in the red. The CAC 40 of France finished the year down 11 percent. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 12.5 percent. Germany's DAX ended the year in a bear market, down 22 percent from a high in January and 18 percent from the start of the year. 'This has really been a challenging year for investors,' said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. 'This was really the year that market volatility returned with a vengeance.' Wall Street started 2018 strong, buoyed by a growing economy and corporate profits. Stocks climbed to new highs early, shook off a sudden, steep drop by spring and rode a wave of tax cut-juiced corporate earnings growth to another all-time high by September. Then the jitters set in. Investors grew worried that the testy U.S.-China trade dispute and higher interest rates would slow the economy, hurting corporate profits. A slowing U.S. housing market and forecasts of weaker global growth in 2019 stoked traders' unease. In October the market's gyrations grew more volatile. The autumn sell-off knocked the benchmark S&P 500 index into a correction, or a drop of 10 percent from its all-time high, for the second time in nine months. A Christmas Eve plunge brought it briefly into bear market territory, or a drop of 20 percent from its peak, before closing just short of the threshold that would have meant the end of the market's nearly 10-year bull market run. 'For markets to move higher next year, we're going to have to resolve those issues,' Kravetz said. On Monday, the S&P 500 index rose 21.11 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,506.85. The Dow gained 265.06 points, or 1.2 percent, to 23,327.46. The Nasdaq added 50.76 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,635.28. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 10.64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,348.56. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.68 percent from 2.73 percent late Friday. The yield started off the year at 2.41 percent. Health care stocks paved the way for Monday's modest gains. The sector ended the year with a 4.7 percent increase, to lead all other sectors in the S&P 500. Utilities were the only other sector to eke out an annual gain, adding 0.5 percent. Technology companies, a big driver of the market's gains before things deteriorated in October, ended the year with a 1.6 percent loss. Three of the five so-called 'FAANG' stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet — ended 2018 lower. Amazon rose 28.4 percent, while Netflix jumped 39.4 percent. Energy companies fared the worst, plunging 20.5 percent for the year, as the price of U.S. crude oil tumbled around 40 percent from a four-year peak of $76 a barrel in October. On Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil inched up 0.2 percent to settle at $45.41 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the benchmark for international prices, gained 1.1 percent to $53.80 a barrel in London. Trading will be closed Tuesday for New Year's Day. Investors drew encouragement from a tweet from President Donald Trump on Sunday, in which the president said he had a 'long and very good call' with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump added: 'Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made.' Meanwhile, the official Xinhua News Agency cited a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying that 'China stands ready to work with the United States to move forward the China-U.S. ties which are underpinned by coordination, cooperation and stability.' Stocks also got a boost in early December when the U.S. and China agreed to a truce on trade, but then plunged when it was unclear what exactly both sides had agreed upon. In other trading Monday, the dollar fell to 109.61 yen from 110.41 yen on Friday. The euro strengthened to $1.1445 from $1.1442. Gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,281.30 an ounce and silver gained 0.7 percent to $15.54 an ounce. Copper lost 1.9 percent to $2.63 a pound. In other energy futures trading, wholesale gasoline slipped 0.2 percent to $1.32 a gallon. Heating oil rose 1 percent to $1.68 a gallon. Natural gas plunged 11 percent to $2.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
  • Walmart, Best Buy and more: What’s closed, open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
    Walmart, Best Buy and more: What’s closed, open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
    Ushering in a new year can mean frantically shopping for last-minute items for the holiday, but hold off before you head out for that Champagne flute. >> Read more trending news  Many retail stores will have altered hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. If you’ve got a little shopping to do New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, here’s a quick checklist of the store hours for your favorite locations. Since some stores hours could change, customers should call or check websites before shopping. Macy’s: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; store hours vary by location on New Year’s Day, with some closing an hour earlier than the store’s typical 9 p.m. closing time. Walmart: Open regular store hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.  Best Buy: New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; New Year’s Day: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Costco: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day. Target: Locations will close at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve; the store will open regular hours on New Year’s Day. Kroger: Opened 6 a.m.-1 a.m. New Year’s Eve; hours on New Year’s Day vary, with some stores closing earlier than usual.  Walgreens: Open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; hours may vary. Publix: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day. Kohl’s: Open regular business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.  Dollar General: Open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day; hours may vary. Dollar Tree: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Eve; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day. CVS: Open regular business hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
  • 12 items dropped on New Year's Eve cooler than the Time Square ball
    12 items dropped on New Year's Eve cooler than the Time Square ball
    Every year millions of people gather around a TV and in person to count down to the new year as the ball drops at Times Square in New York, but the Big Apple isn’t the only place to ring in the new year. >> Read more trending news  Across the country, towns hold events in which various items are dropped or hoisted up as the clock strikes midnight.  Related: The New Year's Eve ball drop explained Here are some of the most interesting ones: The Possum Drop in Tallapoosa, Georgia In the late 1990s, career taxidermists Bud Jones and Jackie Jones established the tradition of lowering a taxidermied opossum named Spencer in a countdown ball lined with Christmas lights. It’s grown to draw more than 7,000 people to the tiny town of Tallapoosa, Georgia. Wooden Flea in Eastover, North Carolina Jasper the flea will drop in the small Cumberland County town for the eighth year. The 3-foot tall flea was made in 2010 out for foam, fabric, wire and wood. The flea is a lasting symbol from when the town was known as Flea Hill, due to an infestation that has long since been eradicated. ﻿Peach Drop in Atlanta Downtown Atlanta will signal the new year with an 800-pound, 8 feet by 8 feet peach. The fiberglass and foam peach has been part of the city’s celebrations since 1989. Sardine drop in Eastport, Maine An 8-foot sardine is a nod to the area’s heritage of sardine canneries that were once numerous in the area. Hershey’s Kiss Raise in Hershey, Pennsylvania The iconic chocolate is a given in the town founded by candy magnate Milton S. Hershey. The celebratory version is 7 feet tall and 300 pounds. Music Note Drop in Nashville, Tennessee As midnight comes, a 400-pound, 16-feet tall red music note, made of acrylic and aluminum, will be raised and dropped. The new note will have 13,000 LED pixels on its video boards. New Year's Eve Grape Drop in Temecula, California The new year will be rung in twice -- for East and West coast time -- with a large cluster of lighted grapes, a symbol for the numerous wineries in the city. Pickle Drop in Mount Olive, North Carolina The home of the Mt. Olive Pickle Company rings in the new year with a glowing green pickle. Sausage Drop in Elmore, Ohio Taking place only once every five years, the sausage drop is billed as the “wurst” event of the season. The 18-foot illuminated sausage is lowered at an event sponsored by Tank’s Meats, a local business established in 1907. National Watermelon Drop in Vincennes, Indiana For the 11th year, a 500-pound lighted watermelon will be lifted 75 feet into the air on a cane in Knox County. For 2019, 19 watermelons will be dropped on a “splatform” at midnight and fireworks will follow. Bologna drop in Lebanon, Pennsylvania  The traditional 200-pound bologna drop has been replaced in favor of a lighter 70-pound bologna. A 7-foot-tall papier-mache likeness of a mascot called The Bologna Ranger will be lowered with it. ﻿Peep Chick drop in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Just Born Quality Confections, the company that makes marshmallow Peeps, rounds out PeepFest, a two-day festival. The 400-pound chick will drop at midnight. It’s the 10th year for the event. 
  • Retaining wall that collapsed two years ago is damaged again
    Retaining wall that collapsed two years ago is damaged again
    A retaining wall that collapsed after a storm and shut down a road at a busy Forsyth County shopping center for over a year has been damaged again. This time, a car wreck took out paver bricks all over the place. Locals told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen they would normally not consider this a big deal but they say this spot has a terrible track record. The entrance to the Flynn Crossing Shopping Center was shut down for over a year after a retaining wall collapsed during an April 2017 rainstorm.  The county was stuck with a $900,000 bill to repair the entrance to a privately owned strip mall. 'It was awful. Months. A year?' said local resident Cheryl Nakahata. The concerns about who will foot the bill this time, on Channel 2 Action News at 4. More bad luck at Forsyth County retaining wall that collapsed in 2017. 4pm pic.twitter.com/a90tHAED2P — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) December 31, 2018 TRENDING STORIES: Alleged tip jar thief dies in pond after trying to get away from officers Prices rise as the minimum wage increases in several states High school football player accused of robbery targeting woman at gas station
  • Colorado man charged with murder in missing fiancee's death
    Colorado man charged with murder in missing fiancee's death
    A Colorado man was charged Monday with murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee as police try to find out what happened to the mother of his child. Patrick Frazee is accused of trying to find someone to kill Kelsey Berreth three times between September and November and causing her death on or around Thanksgiving, according to a charging document. Berreth was last seen Thanksgiving Day on a grocery store surveillance video with the couple's 1-year-old daughter, and Frazee said the two met that day to exchange their child. The girl is staying with her mother's family, and authorities have not said if they have found Berreth's body. Frazee, 32, was told in court that he is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. No details were provided about who else may have been involved in Berreth's death. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May declined to say whether the three soliticiation charges mean investigators believe Frazee tried to get three people to kill Berreth, a flight instructor. When Frazee was arrested Dec. 21, police said more arrests were possible, but they have not announced any. They have said the evidence suggests Berreth was killed at her home in Woodland Park, a mountain town near Colorado Springs, and that her cellphone was tracked to Gooding, Idaho, three days after Thanksgiving. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office in Idaho said last week that the FBI and Colorado authorities asked the agency and police in the city of Twin Falls, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Gooding, to help prepare and serve 'several search warrants' and process some evidence in the case. The sheriff's office didn't provide details about the searches or the evidence. The document detailing the evidence for Frazee's arrest is sealed. His lawyers are expected to get a copy of it Monday but are not allowed to discuss it with him until a judge decides if they can. A hearing is set for Friday. May said prosecutors have kept the information secret at the request of investigators, who are still tracking down leads and trying to interview people. Frazee did not speak in court and is not expected to enter a plea until after evidence is scheduled to be presented at a Jan. 29 hearing.
  • Elizabeth Smart kidnapper now lives near elementary school
    Elizabeth Smart kidnapper now lives near elementary school
    A woman who helped kidnap Utah's Elizabeth Smart is living several blocks away from a Salt Lake City elementary school following her release from prison in September, according to Utah's sex-offender registry. Wanda Barzee, 73, is listed in the registry as living in an apartment near the school after her initial placement in a halfway house after she was released on parole much earlier than anticipated despite her refusal to cooperate with mental health professionals while incarcerated. Federal probation officers did not return a telephone message Monday seeking comment about the living arrangement for Barzee near Parkview Elementary School. She was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty to helping her husband, street preacher Brian David Mitchell, who abducted Smart at knifepoint in 2002 when she was 14 and repeatedly raped her. Smart was held captive for nine months before she was found and rescued. Smart, now 31, has become a child safety advocate and is married with three young children. She had no immediate comment about Barzee living near the school, according to her spokesman, Chris Thomas. Smart has criticized Barzee's release, which came more than five years earlier than expected after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole determined it had miscalculated the time Barzee was required to serve in prison. Smart called it 'incomprehensible' that someone who had not cooperated with her mental health evaluations or risk assessments could be let out, but also said she wouldn't let Barzee's release stop her from living her life. Barzee is serving five years of federal supervised release. The release guidelines don't seem to set limits on how close she can live to a school. Sex offenders in Utah are prohibited from going on school grounds, according to state rules. The school, which has students from kindergarten through fifth grade, is closed for winter break. Yandary Chatwin, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City School District, had no immediate comment.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.