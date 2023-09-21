College

WATCH: Kirby Smart’s South Carolina halftime speech predicted what would happen for Georgia

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

ATHENS — With Georgia down 14-3 at halftime of Saturday’s game against South Carolina, there was understandably a lot of angst among Georgia fans.

It was the first-time all-season Georgia trailed. It was the first time Georgia had trailed by double digits in an SEC game since October of 2022. That game came against Missouri.

Which Smart referenced in his halftime speech. Video of that speech was released by the SEC Network.

And Smart calmly told his team exactly what they were about to go do.

“This is what we train for, this is what we work for, this is who we are,” Smart said. “We’re gonna get about 6 possessions on offense,” Smart said to his players at the half. “We’re gonna score on 4 of ‘em. They may score once more, but that’s it.”

Georgia would go on to have seven second-half possessions. Georgia scored on three of them and missed a 43-yard field goal on a fourth. South Carolina did not score again for the rest of the afternoon, and Georgia won 24-14. Just as Smart told his team they would.

Following the win over South Carolina, Smart reflected on what he told his team at halftime.

