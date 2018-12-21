Listen Live
College
WATCH: Georgia’s rising linebackers message: ‘This is just the beginning’
Close

WATCH: Georgia’s rising linebackers message: ‘This is just the beginning’

WATCH: Georgia’s rising linebackers message: ‘This is just the beginning’

WATCH: Georgia’s rising linebackers message: ‘This is just the beginning’

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
UGA-Georgia football-Quay Walker

ATLANTA — The Georgia football linebacking corps will be in good hands moving forward with sophomore players like Adam Anderson and Quay Walker returning to compete with incoming 5-star linebackers Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean.

WATCH: Nakobe Dean talks with DawgNation on signing day

Walker and Anderson have made it clear that the standard Coach Kirby Smart insists his players measure up to is not going to do anything but go up.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Walker said after the SEC Championship Game. “We’re going to be back here.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) next challenge is against No. 15-ranked Texas (9-4) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Walker, who famously tossed a Tennessee hat into the crowd at his signing last year, admits the 2018 season was a big adjustment from high school.

“The biggest challenge was learning insider linebacker, I was used to playing outside linebacker, and there was a lot to it,” said Walker, a consensus Top 100 prospect from Cordele, Ga., who played in all 13 games this season. “It’s something I didn’t expect, but it will be all right. This whole season I’ll keep working and everything will come the way it’s supposed to come.

“Learning the play book has been the thing, learning all the calls, getting every lined up,” he said. “But now I’m more comfortable with it and I think I have a great career in front of me.”

Anderson, who played in all 13 games and finished with 14 tackles and 6 TFLs, has been working on his body as much as learning the defensive scheme.

“I came in at like 213 and now I’m up to 225,” said Anderson, one of the taller ‘backers at 6-foot-5. “I still want to get a little heavier so I can stay in more on first and second down — it’s been pretty much third down for me.”

Anderson said the speed of the game has been the biggest challenge, but he’s learned a valuable lesson about Georgia football that will keep him sharp as competition plays out in the offseason.

“You’re never too young to play, and if you can play, you can play here,” said Anderson, the nation’s No. 1-rated OLB in the 2018 signing class coming out of Rome, Ga. “There’s no telling what’s going to happen in the future.

“We’re not done. This is just the beginning.”

Georgia football LB Adam Anderson

 

 

DawgNation Georgia football Sugar Bowl

Justin Fields wants to play in Sugar Bowl while exploring transfer

Georgia QB Jake Fromm ready to ‘finish this thing out’

Texas doesn’t see transition to defend Georgia run game as “too formidable”

Tim Tebow : Georgia will be challenged to be motivated for Texas

Georgia football Sugar Bowl injury update from Athens

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart believes Bulldogs will bounceback

Some interesting Sugar Bowl numbers via Brandon Adams

Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker will play in Sugar Bowl

Texas named Georgia football opponent in 2019 Sugar Bowl

CFP Chairman explains why Georgia football was left out of CFB Playoffs

 

The post WATCH: Georgia’s rising linebackers message: ‘This is just the beginning’ appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Which grocery stores are open on Christmas; Christmas Eve hours
    Which grocery stores are open on Christmas; Christmas Eve hours
    It’s Christmas, and like Gen. George S. Patton leading the Third Army through Europe, you’ve planned for every contingency. >> Read more trending news Except for one. You forgot the milk. Is it time to panic? Probably, because it’s Christmas and everything is closed, right? Well, yes and no. Most grocery stores do not open on Christmas, but most pharmacies do. So, while your options may be limited, you do have a chance as long as what you need isn’t too exotic. Here is a list of what is open on Christmas and the store hours for grocery stores on Christmas Eve. Christmas Day hours: Albertsons: Most Albertson's locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. CVS: Open regular store hours Dec. 24. Check stores for details. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas. Walgreens: Open regular store hours. Check stores for details. Christmas Eve store hours: Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Costco: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dollar General: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Earth Fare: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fresh Thyme: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kroger: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 24; 24-hour stores also close at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The 24-hour stores re-open at 7 a.m. Dec. 26. Market District: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meijer: Open 24 hours, but closes at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and is closed Christmas. Re-opens at 6 a.m. Dec. 26.  Needler's: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Publix: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sam's Club: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Target: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.  The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Trader Joe's: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.  Walmart: Open 24 hours, but closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 and is closed on Christmas. Re-opens at 6 a.m. Dec. 26. Walmart Neighborhood Market: Open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Whole Foods: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Living up to bet, Portland's mayor dons Atlanta United jersey around his City Hall
    Living up to bet, Portland's mayor dons Atlanta United jersey around his City Hall
  • Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill
    Trump signs sweeping criminal justice bill
    With a government shutdown just hours away, President Donald Trump on Friday signed rare bipartisan legislation addressing concerns with the criminal justice system. Trump called the bill 'an incredible success for our country' and 'beyond bipartisan' during an Oval Office signing ceremony. Lawmakers and advocates also hailed it as a hugely influential package and thanked the president for supporting the issue. The legislation will give judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and will boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts, among other efforts. It received the rare support of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as conservative and liberal groups that rarely work together. Playing a key role behind the scenes was Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, whose father spent time in federal prison when he was younger.
  • Ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunt plans appealed by US
    Ruling that blocked grizzly bear hunt plans appealed by US
    U.S. government attorneys filed notice Friday that they are appealing a court ruling that restored protections for grizzly bears in the Northern Rockies and blocked plans to hold the first public hunts for the animals in decades. The legal move challenges a September ruling from U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Montana. He reversed a 2017 decision that had lifted threatened species protections for more than 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. The ruling came as Wyoming and Idaho were on the cusp of hosting their first public hunts for grizzly bears in the Lower 48 U.S. states since 1991. Wildlife advocates and the Crow Indian Tribe had asked Christensen to intervene. They persuaded the judge that the species remains in peril due to continued threats from climate change and habitat loss. But federal biologists contend Yellowstone-area grizzlies have made a full recovery after a decades-long restoration effort. They want to turn over management of the animals to state wildlife agencies that say hunting is one way to better address rising numbers of bear attacks on livestock. The population has rebounded from just 136 animals when they were granted federal protections in 1975. Grizzlies in recent years have moved into many areas where they were absent for decades. That's meant more dangerous run-ins with people such as a Wyoming hunting guide who was killed earlier this month in an attack by a pair of grizzly bears. U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Jennifer Strickland referred questions about the case to the Department of Justice, which did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Already pending before the 9th Circuit were appeals from several parties that intervened in the case on behalf of the Fish and Wildlife Service — the states of Idaho and Wyoming and the National Rifle Association and Safari Club International.
  • Super Saturday 2018: Where are the best deals on the last Saturday before Christmas
    Super Saturday 2018: Where are the best deals on the last Saturday before Christmas
    Is it a super Saturday if you are just getting your Christmas shopping in full gear? It will be for retailers across the country -- because an estimated 24 percent of holiday shoppers plan to make their last purchases Saturday or Sunday. Super Saturday is the designation given to the last shopping Saturday before Christmas, and according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, about 134 million people plan to be out looking for bargains Saturday To help you out, here are links to major retailers’ deals: Academy Sports and Outdoors  Bass Pro Shops Belk  Best Buy  Big Lots  Cabela’s  Dick’s Sporting Goods  Home Depot  JCPenney  Kmart  Kohl’s  Lowes  Macy’s  Marshall’s  Michaels  Meijer  Nordstrom  Office Depot/Office Max  Old Navy  Pier 1  Sam’s Club  Sears  Stein Mart  T.J.Maxx  Target  Walmart   
  • ‘Grinch’ delivers instead of steals Christmas
    ‘Grinch’ delivers instead of steals Christmas
    A mail carrier in Indiana is bringing a little Christmas cheer and it appears that it’s because the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes. A Whitley County, Indiana, letter carrier dressed up as the Grinch to bring, instead of steal, Christmas before the big day, WTHR reported. >> Read more trending news  The unidentified carrier said the adults and kids on her route are getting a thrill out of the costumed mail delivery, WTHR reported.
