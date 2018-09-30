Listen Live
WATCH: Georgia players weigh in on QB rotation, ‘it makes us dangerous’
Close

WATCH: Georgia players weigh in on QB rotation, ‘it makes us dangerous’

WATCH: Georgia players weigh in on QB rotation, ‘it makes us dangerous’

WATCH: Georgia players weigh in on QB rotation, ‘it makes us dangerous’

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Justin Fields-Georgia-Georgia football-UGA football-Georgia Bulldogs-Tennessee-Tennessee football

ATHENS — The Georgia quarterback situation is what it is, which is to say Jake Fromm is the starting quarterback until he’s not.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC) are a team that’s in a state of evolution, needing to improve each week according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart,

All positions are on the table for improvement, Smart says, and thus all positions are on the table for change and timeshare.

The Bulldogs ‘ quarterback situation became a quarterback rotation in a 38-12 win over Tennessee, freshman Justin Fields proving a spark and scoring two touchdowns.

Georgia players took note.

“I think they both complimented each other well,” Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta said. “Justin came in and did some really good things, he’s grown up a lot since the beginning of the year and he’s starting to get a lot better.

“Jake did some good things as well.”

Senior Terry Godwin, who took another step in his recovering from knee and calf injuries in fall drills, said playing two quarterbacks makes Georgia more dangerous.

“It makes us dangerous, because you’ve got a quarterback that knows what you [defense] are going to do, and a quarterback that’s able to run,” Godwin said. “I mean, both guys can run, but you have a faster quarterback back there, and that’s tough on defense.”

Fromm is 17-2 as a starter and is the unquestioned leader of the offense, but the ex-Georgia assistants on the Tennessee staff knew exactly how to scheme him up.

“We made the quarterback hold the ball some,” said Vols coach Jeremy Prutt, who served as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and worked alongside Kirby Smart for six years at Alabama.

“We didn’t get them by protection breakdowns, I through we had some coverage sacks.”

Fromm was 16-of-22 passing for 185 yards, but he failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in the 19 games he has played, and he was sacked three times and fumbled twice.

Fields was only 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards, but he had five carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns, along with a fumble that he recovered.

Most noticeably, Fields sparked the offense’s first scoring drive in the second quarter and finished off two others with touchdown runs of 12 and 15 yards in the third and fourth quarters.

It was the perfect changeup to neutralize Tennessee’s pressure package, and that’s why Smart said he made the move to change quarterbacks throughout the game.

It was more of a plan to call the game that gave us the best chance to be successful,” Smart said. “That’s what we try to do in a game. We try to call what gives us the best chance to be successful.”

Next up, Vanderbilt, and a Georgia offense that has proven it can move the ball with either quarterback under center.

Georgia football TE Isaac Nauta

The post WATCH: Georgia players weigh in on QB rotation, ‘it makes us dangerous’ appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Georgia now No. 2 in AP and Coaches polls
    Georgia now No. 2 in AP and Coaches polls
    Georgia remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs remain behind No. 1 Alabama after a 38-12 win over Tennessee on Saturday. Georgia also jumped to No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll. The one change in the top five was Ohio State jumping over Clemson for No. 3. The Buckeyes defeated Penn State while the Tigers struggled to defeat Syracuse. Georgia plays Vanderbilt this week.   AP Top 25 poll  Alabama (5-0) Georgia (5-0) Ohio State (5-0) Clemson (5-0) LSU (5-0) Notre Dame (5-0) Oklahoma (5-0) Auburn (4-1) West Virginia (4-0) Washington (4-1) Penn State (4-1) UCF (4-0) Kentucky (5-0) Stanford (3-1) Michigan (4-1) Wisconsin (3-1) Miami (4-1) Oregon (4-1) Texas (3-1) Michigan State (3-1) Colorado (4-0) Florida (4-1) North Carolina State (4-0) Virginia Tech (3-1) Oklahoma State (4-1) Others receiving votes: Boise St. 86, South Florida 83, Syracuse 74, Cincinnati 35, Iowa 34, Texas A&M 31, Washington St. 14, TCU 13, California 10, Maryland 10, Missouri 8, Mississippi St. 3, Boston College 3, BYU 3, Arizona St. 2, Appalachian St. 2, Duke 1, Hawaii 1, San Diego St. 1.  
  • Marietta police investigate after man found fatally shot
    Marietta police investigate after man found fatally shot
    Marietta police are investigating the shooting death of a 59-year-old man. About 4:30 Saturday, a 911 caller said he had just entered his home and found his father had been shot and appeared dead, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said. Police found a man dead inside the home in the 500 block of Hardage Farm Drive, McPhilamy said. The victim has been identified as Douglas Wayne Attaway, police said. The 911 caller has been identified as Daniel Walden Attaway, 24, his son. No other details were released. It appears to be an isolated incident, police said. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia high school football player seriously injured during game Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game 'The car was pretty much split in half' - Car explodes on city street killing person inside   Shooting reported at 570 Hardage Farm Drive earlier today. Details available at this time: https://t.co/SN1HapNWmU — Marietta Police (@MariettaPD) September 30, 2018
  • Falcons defense keeps coming up short at the end
    Falcons defense keeps coming up short at the end
    The Atlanta Falcons are making a bad habit of collapsing in the final moments of games. They were at it again in Sunday's 37-36 loss to Cincinnati, allowing Andy Dalton to complete a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds remaining. 'It's like just taking your heart and ripping it out,' defensive end Vic Beasley said. 'It's tough, but it's just part of the game. It's why we play the game. We play the game to win, but sometimes that's how it ends up.' The Falcons gave up touchdowns on the first four drives, but held the Bengals to one field goal in the second half before Dalton directed a 16-play, 75-yard drive. He completed one third-down pass and two fourth-down throws to Tyler Boyd, all against Desmond Trufant. On the winning catch, Dalton had an easy decision to look for Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, to come open against zone coverage with inexperienced cornerback Isaiah Oliver defending the right side of the end zone. Dalton had enough time to wait for Green to come open and slide down for the catch. Oliver and Brian Poole were closest to the receiver, but had no chance to make a play. 'I probably should've sank back a little bit more, like 3 or 4 yards,' Oliver said. '(Defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel) said that it sucks right now, but you've just got to take it and learn something from it. It can't all be negative.' There hasn't been much positivity for Atlanta's defense this year. Two starters — strong safety Keanu Neal and free safety Ricardo Allen — are injured and out for the season. Defensive captain Deion Jones, a third-year linebacker, is sidelined with a foot injury and will miss at least the next six weeks. Even though they've allowed 80 points in the past two games, Sunday wasn't entirely a disaster for the defense. Takk McKinley had three sacks, all in the second half, and safety Damontae Kazee got his first career interception. A big call that could have favored Beasley went Cincinnati's way in the fourth quarter. McKinley took down Dalton for a 10-yard loss and the ball came loose and Beasley recovered the fumble at the Atlanta 18. But the ruling was reversed because Dalton's knee was down. A 36-yard field goal cut the lead to 33-31. Beasley returned to the game quickly in the first quarter after leaving with an ankle injury. He knew the line was in bad shape depth wise. McKinley missed last week with a groin injury, and reserve end Derrick Shelby didn't dress for the second straight game because of a groin injury. McKinley said the defense can't afford to let the injuries affect its collective psyche. 'We have to finish,' McKinley said. 'Regardless how many points we held them to in the second half, we lost the game.' Last week's loss to New Orleans dropped the Falcons to 1-1 in the NFC South when quarterback Drew Brees forced overtime with a 7-yard touchdown run and then won the game with a 1-yard run in the extra period. Against Cincinnati, the Falcons did it again. They'll have another chance to get it right next week at Pittsburgh. 'Those are the moments I'm talking about where when it's time to close the door and shut it, we're going to develop that instinct,' coach Dan Quinn said. 'We do not have it as we need to right now. But as it got down to it, that's where we need more attention and more time.' ___ For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: desperate search to rescue victims trapped in collapsed buildings
    Indonesia earthquake, tsunami: desperate search to rescue victims trapped in collapsed buildings
    A tsunami triggered by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake has left hundreds of people dead in several coastal towns in Indonesia, including the hard hit town of Palu on the  island of Sulawesi. >> Read more trending news  More than 800 people were killed when they were either swept away by the powerful tsunami or died from injuries sustained in the massive earthquake. Indonesian authorities expect the death toll to continue rising as rubble is cleared away in the devastated towns. Update﻿ 7:30 p.m. EDT Sept. 30: Rescuers and emergency teams desperately searched Sunday for survivors of the earthquake and tsunami who may be buried under debris and rubble, but they’re having a difficult time getting heavy equipment to help search through collapsed buildings, according to The Associated Press. Voices were heard under the ruins of an eight-story hotel in Palu Saturday and a 25-year-old woman was pulled out alive from the wreckage, the AP reported. By Sunday afternoon the voices had gone silent. Authorities estimated as many as 50 people could have been trapped inside. Indonesian President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo toured the devastated town of Palu on Sunday and said a shortage of heavy equipment was preventing rescuers from reaching survivors. 'There are many challenges,' Jokowi said. 'We have to do many things soon, but conditions do not allow us to do so.' Indonesian officials also said they were planning a mass burial of at least 300 people. A disaster official said the burial needed to happen soon for “health and religious reasons.” Most of the residents of Palu are Muslims. Harrowing video of the tsunami rolling in Friday shows people unaware of the danger driving down a coastal road or walking in front of their hotel. Update 2:15 p.m. EDT Sept. 30: Indonesia’s disaster agency said at least 832 people were confirmed dead in the earthquake and tsunami, The Associated Press reported. “The death toll is believed to be still increasing, since many bodies were still under the wreckage, while many have not been reached,” disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. The U.S. Department of State issued a statement on the disaster Sunday: “The United States conveys its condolences and support to all of those in Indonesia affected by the earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi on September 28. U.S. Mission Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation, and has not received reports of U.S. citizens affected. The United States and Indonesia are Strategic Partners and friends, and we stand ready to assist in the relief effort.” The statement comes after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that thoughts and prayers are with the people of the country. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Indonesia following the Sept. 28 earthquake and tsunami that struck Central Sulawesi,” Pompeo tweeted. “@usembassyjkt is closely monitoring the situation and we stand ready to assist as needed.” Original report: A tsunami triggered by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake caused the death toll on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi to rise to 384, Reuters reported Saturday. The Jakarta Post reported the central Sulawesi city of Palu took the full brunt of the tsunami.  Strong aftershocks rocked the island, and waves up to 18 feet swept through Palu, a tourist city on Sulawesi, located east of Borneo. “When the (tsunami) threat arose yesterday, people were still doing their activities on the beach and did not immediately run, and they became victims,” Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB, said in a news briefing in Jakarta. Palu was preparing for a beach festival Friday night when the tsunami hit, Reuters reported. The city of more than 380,000 residents is built around a narrow bay, which officials said magnified the force of the tsunami as the waters poured into the inlet, News.com.au reported. Thousands of buildings in Palu either collapsed or were swept away by the tsunami’s waters, CNN reported, leaving scores trapped in the debris, sleeping outdoors or severely wounded. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Braves finish 90-72, await NL West winner in postseason
    Braves finish 90-72, await NL West winner in postseason
    It was evident within the first half hour of play that the Braves probably wouldn’t open the National League Division Series at home. They fell behind the Phillies 2-0 in the first inning, while the Dodgers and Rockies built two-run leads of their own in the same time. The Braves needed a win, along with losses by both those competitors Sunday, to obtain home-field advantage. Ultimately, the Braves lost 3-1 and finished their 2018 season with a 90-72 record, their best since 2013. The Rockies and Dodgers will play a tiebreaker Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. The winner is crowned NL West champion and hosts the Braves Thursday in a best-of-five series. The suspense had to wait a day: The Dodgers defeated the Giants 14-0. The Rockies topped the Nationals 12-0. Both of those teams held a tie-breaker over the Braves, but neither will need it with 91 wins each. Meanwhile in Philadelphia, manager Brian Snitker began lifting regulars down 2-1 in the fifth. Lane Adams took over right field for Nick Markakis and Ryan Flaherty assumed first for Freddie Freeman. The substitutions progressed as the Dodgers and Rockies piled on. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia high school football player seriously injured during game Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game 'The car was pretty much split in half' - Car explodes on city street killing person inside Kevin Gausman wasn’t sharp early but kept the game manageable. Cesar Hernandez hit a lead-off homer and Jose Bautista singled to start the game. Carlos Santana’s sacrifice fly plated another run in the first. He walked Bautista and Roman Quinn to begin the third, but induced consecutive pop outs and retired Odubel Herrera on a liner to third. He finished with five innings, allowing three hits and three runs (two earned) in his final tune up. Since the Braves acquired Gausman on July 31, he produced a 2.80 in his nine starts entering Sunday. He’d held opposing hitters to a .224 average. The LSU product is set to start Game 2 or 3 of the NLDS. The latter would provide him two extra days of rest. The Dodgers led 14-0 in the seventh. The Rockies were up 7-0 in their own seventh. Sean Newcomb appeared out of the bullpen during the Braves’ simultaneous sixth, pitching a scoreless inning. Newcomb, along with Touki Toussant, could be on the outside looking in on the Braves’ postseason rotation. The team wanted Newcomb (and Toussaint, who pitched Saturday) to get extra work in before the NLDS. Snitker has maintained their rotation will be influenced by the opponent. Left-hander Max Fried pitched a clean seventh as his final bid to join the remade roster. The Braves don’t have to finalize their roster until Thursday morning. The Braves will travel to Los Angeles or Denver on Tuesday, beginning workouts that day. They’ll hold another day of workouts Wednesday before the NLDS begins. In other postseason interests, the Cubs and Brewers will also face off Monday for the NL Central title. The two division runner-ups will play in the NL wild card game Tuesday. The winner of that game will face the Central winner, Milwaukee or Chicago, which will be rewarded the No. 1 seed.
  • NL East champ Braves drop finale, wait for NL West champ
    NL East champ Braves drop finale, wait for NL West champ
    Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis and the NL East champion Atlanta Braves are set to open the playoffs on the road. All they need is an NL West champion to play. Needing at least a win to have a shot at home field in the NLDS, the Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Sunday. The Braves needed a win and a loss by both Colorado and Los Angeles to secure home-field advantage when the division series starts Thursday. The Dodgers and Rockies both ended up winning big, setting up a one-game playoff to decide the NL West. But the Braves' second straight loss in Philadelphia made those results inconsequential for Atlanta. Braves manager Brian Snitker said he'll watch the NL West-deciding game like a regular fan. 'I don't have a pick one way or the other,' he said. 'I'm just glad we're going to play Thursday.' Cesar Hernandez hit a leadoff home run, and Rhys Hoskins' RBI double in the fifth inning helped a Phillies team that was 15 games over .500 on Aug. 5 finish with 80 wins. Losing home field was a mild disappointment to a Braves team that was a surprising, resounding success under Snitker. The Braves had lost 90-plus games in three straight seasons in a rebuild that was expected to see them need at least another season to contend for a playoff spot. Freeman, Nick Markakis and NL rookie of the year contender Ronald Acuna Jr. instead helped them become the first NL team to win 90 games (90-72) after three successive seasons of 90-plus losses. 'I'm happy for all the guys in there that endured all that,' Snitker said. There's more work ahead before they play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Colorado Rockies. Snitker said he'll meet with the coaching staff and other members of the organization on Monday to determine the 25-man playoff roster. Shortstop Dansby Swanson's sore left wrist may keep him off that roster. He took some swings on Sunday and continued to receive treatment. With or without him, the Braves are in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. 'It's a good feeling what we accomplished this year — where we came from, where we started to where we are right now,' Snitker said. 'There were multiple boxes we needed to check along the way here, and we did. It's very gratifying. I'm proud of the guys in that room and how they carried themselves and showed up to play every single day.' Markakis led the way there, playing all 162 games for the Braves, and Freeman led the NL in hits. Kevin Gausman (10-11) took the loss in his first start since Sept. 20 and settled down after Hernandez's leadoff homer. 'I just kind of grooved that first pitch in there. I mean, it was right down the middle,' he said. Tommy Hunter (5-4) earned the win in relief for the Phillies, and Seranthony Dominguez got his 16th save to end a season where expectations soared in early August only to become unraveled in one of the bigger — but not close to the biggest — late-season collapses in team history. The Phillies went 17-34 after they were 15 games over .500 on Aug. 5. Rookie manager Gabe Kapler said 2019 could be a special season should his key players continue to improve — something think about in a pivotal offseason. 'It's going to include probably a lot of thinking about the Phillies,' he said. HIT KING Freeman led the National League with 191 hits. He's the first Brave to lead the NL outright since Terry Pendleton had 187 in 1991. Freeman went 0 for 1 with a walk against the Phillies. IRON MAN Markakis because the fifth Atlanta Brave to start all 162 games since 1962. Markakis started in right field and struck out twice before he was replaced for some needed rest. 'He's the definition of a pro,' Snitker said. CHANGEUP Sean Newcomb retired two batters in the sixth in the first relief appearance of his career. Newcomb went 12-9 in 30 starts this season and had started all 49 of his previous appearances. GOING FOR THREE Phillies starter Ranger Suarez struck out five in three innings — and hit a stand-up triple for his first career hit. BANK ON IT The Phillies finished 49-32 at home, their third-best record ever at Citizens Bank Park. They finished 31-50 on the road, the first time the Phillies were at least 15 games over .500 at home and 15 games under .500 on the road since 1955. Hoskins addressed the crowd before the game and said there was 'obviously a little bit of disappointment with the way the season ended' but added that the Phillies would learn from it and be better in 2019. On fan appreciation day, Hoskins said Phillies fans were the best in baseball. HE SAID IT 'If we had finished .500 this year, it would have been a huge step forward,' Snitker said. UP NEXT Braves: Play Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday, Game 2 Friday and Game 3 Sunday. Mike Foltynewicz is the likely Game 1 starter. Phillies: GM Matt Klentak and team president Andy MacPhail will meet the media this week to discuss plans for the offseason. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
