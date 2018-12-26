Listen Live
cloudy-day
48°
H 60
L 39

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
48°
Partly Cloudy
H 60° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 60° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    60°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 60° L 39°
  • rain-day
    53°
    Tomorrow
    Rain. H 53° L 45°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
WATCH Georgia freshman Jamaree Salyer: Sugar Bowl ‘about the team getting better”
Close

WATCH Georgia freshman Jamaree Salyer: Sugar Bowl ‘about the team getting better”

WATCH Georgia freshman Jamaree Salyer: Sugar Bowl ‘about the team getting better”

WATCH Georgia freshman Jamaree Salyer: Sugar Bowl ‘about the team getting better”

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Jamaree Salyer

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is making it a point to take a long look at the future during the Bulldogs bowl practices.

“This is the time of year where you actually get to develop the youth on your roster,” Smart said. “We get to practice the guys, a lot of the younger guys who haven’t got a chance to play and develop or maybe only some chances to play, they really get to grow and get better.”

RELATED: Georgia offensive line knows ‘we have to get better’

Freshman Jamaree Salyer, a 5-star offensive lineman from Georgia’s No. 1-ranked 2018 signing class, said the improvements in the Sugar Bowl practices have been within the team concept.

“It’s working with Coach (Sam) Pittman, getting those reps and going good on good, that’s when we get after it and get better,” Salyer said. “This is about the team getting better — I don’t make it a 5-star thing.

“We just use this as a way for us to get better.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) play No. 15 Texas (9-4) at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Salyer, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound star from Pace Academy in Atlanta, said the feeling after Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game by a 35-28 count was that there was more work to be done.

WATCH: UGA freshman LBs say ‘this is only the beginning’

“The feeling is we have to get back to the drawing board,” Salyer said. “I go back to last summer, we put in that work for (games) like this, so we have to go back to the drawing board.”

Salyer figures to be much further along when he enters spring drills, and he could push for playing time on what figures to be a very deep, very talented offensive line.

“I would say understanding the offense (was the hardest adjustment),” Salyer said. “It’s not terrible, but perfecting it and understanding it like the older guys do, and understanding the speed of the game.”

Salyer, the No. 1-ranked offensive guard in the 2018 class, played in 12 of 13 games this season in becoming one of the most improved players on the team.

Georgia football OG Jamaree Salyer

 

DawgNation Georgia football Sugar Bowl

Justin Fields wants to play in Sugar Bowl while exploring transfer

  Georgia QB Jake Fromm ready to ‘finish this thing out’

Texas doesn’t see transition to defend Georgia run game as “too formidable”

  Tim Tebow : Georgia will be challenged to be motivated for Texas

Georgia football Sugar Bowl injury update from Athens

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart believes Bulldogs will bounceback

Some interesting Sugar Bowl numbers via Brandon Adams

Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker will play in Sugar Bowl

Texas named Georgia football opponent in 2019 Sugar Bowl

  CFP Chairman explains why Georgia football was left out of CFB Playoffs

The post WATCH Georgia freshman Jamaree Salyer: Sugar Bowl ‘about the team getting better” appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Ben Roethlisberger's son gets James Conner jersey for Christmas
    Ben Roethlisberger's son gets James Conner jersey for Christmas
    Benjamin Roethlisberger Jr. may share the same name as his NFL quarterback father, but his favorite player is a guy Big Ben plays with. >> Read more trending news  The younger Roethlisberger got a James Conner jersey for Christmas. Roethlisberger shared Christmas photos on his Twitter account and website. One tweet said, “Looks like Santa brought Benjamin Jr. exactly what he asked for!” Ben Jr. is standing in front of the fireplace wearing that Conner jersey and a Steelers helmet, smiling from ear to ear. Roethlisberger mentioned in the past that his 6-year-old son is a big Conner fan.
  • Legal marijuana industry had banner year in 2018
    Legal marijuana industry had banner year in 2018
    The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream. Liberal California became the largest legal U.S. marketplace, while conservative Utah and Oklahoma embraced medical marijuana. Canada ushered in broad legalization , and Mexico's Supreme Court set the stage for that country to follow. U.S. drug regulators approved the first marijuana-based pharmaceutical to treat kids with a form of epilepsy, and billions of investment dollars poured into cannabis companies. Even main street brands like Coca-Cola said they are considering joining the party. 'I have been working on this for decades, and this was the year that the movement crested,' said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democrat working to overturn the federal ban on pot. 'It's clear that this is all coming to a head.' With buzz building across the globe, the momentum will continue into 2019. Luxembourg is poised to become the first European country to legalize recreational marijuana, and South Africa is moving in that direction. Thailand legalized medicinal use of marijuana on Tuesday, and other Southeastern Asian countries may follow South Korea's lead in legalizing cannabidiol, or CBD. It's a non-psychoactive compound found in marijuana and hemp plants and used for treatment of certain medical problems. 'It's not just the U.S. now. It's spreading,' said Ben Curren, CEO of Green Bits, a San Jose, California, company that develops software for marijuana retailers and businesses. Curren's firm is one of many that blossomed as the industry grew. He started the company in 2014 with two friends. Now, he has 85 employees, and the company's software processes $2.5 billion in sales transactions a year for more than 1,000 U.S. retail stores and dispensaries. Green Bits raised $17 million in April, pulling in money from investment firms including Snoop Dogg's Casa Verde Capital. Curren hopes to expand internationally by 2020. 'A lot of the problem is keeping up with growth,' he said. Legal marijuana was a $10.4 billion industry in the U.S. in 2018 with a quarter-million jobs devoted just to the handling of marijuana plants, said Beau Whitney, vice president and senior economist at New Frontier Data, a leading cannabis market research and data analysis firm. There are many other jobs that don't involve direct work with the plants but they are harder to quantify, Whitney said. Investors poured $10 billion into cannabis in North America in 2018, twice what was invested in the last three years combined, he said, and the combined North American market is expected to reach more than $16 billion in 2019. 'Investors are getting much savvier when it comes to this space because even just a couple of years ago, you'd throw money at it and hope that something would stick,' he said. 'But now investors are much more discerning.' Increasingly, U.S. lawmakers see that success and want it for their states. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. states now have legalized some form of medical marijuana. Voters in November made Michigan the 10th state — and first in the Midwest — to legalize recreational marijuana. Governors in New York and New Jersey are pushing for a similar law in their states next year, and momentum for broad legalization is building in Pennsylvania and Illinois. 'Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all,' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week. State lawmakers in Nebraska just formed a campaign committee to put a medical cannabis initiative to voters in 2020. Nebraska shares a border with Colorado, one of the first two states to legalize recreational marijuana, and Iowa, which recently started a limited medical marijuana program. 'Attitudes have been rapidly evolving and changing. I know that my attitude toward it has also changed,' said Nebraska state Sen. Adam Morfeld, a Democrat. 'Seeing the medical benefits and seeing other states implement it ... has convinced me that it's not the dangerous drug it's made out to be.' With all its success, the U.S. marijuana industry continues to be undercut by a robust black market and federal law that treats marijuana as a controlled substance like heroin. Financial institutions are skittish about cannabis businesses, even in U.S. states where they are legal, and investors until recently have been reluctant to put their money behind pot. Marijuana businesses can't deduct their business expenses on their federal taxes and face huge challenges getting insurance and finding real estate for their brick-and-mortar operations. 'Until you have complete federal legalization, you're going to be living with that structure,' said Marc Press, a New Jersey attorney who advises cannabis businesses. At the start of the year, the industry was chilled when then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a policy shielding state-licensed medical marijuana operators from federal drug prosecutions. Ultimately the move had minimal impact because federal prosecutors showed little interest in going after legal operators. Sessions, a staunch marijuana opponent, later lost his job while President Donald Trump said he was inclined to support an effort by U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican, to relax the federal prohibition. In November, Democrats won control of the U.S. House and want to use it next year to pass legislation that eases federal restrictions on the legal marijuana industry without removing it from the controlled substances list. Gardner and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren have proposed legislation allowing state-approved commercial cannabis activity under federal law. The bill also would let states and Indian tribes determine how best to regulate marijuana commerce within their boundaries without fear of federal intervention. If those provisions become law, they could open up banking for the marijuana industry nationwide and make it easier for cannabis companies to secure capital. Blumenauer's 'blueprint' to legalize marijuana also calls for the federal government to provide medical marijuana for veterans, more equitable taxation for marijuana businesses and rolling back federal prohibitions on marijuana research, among other things. 'We have elected the most pro-cannabis Congress in history and more important, some of the people who were roadblocks to our work ... are gone,' Blumenauer said. 'If we're able to jump-start it in the House, I think there will be support in the Senate, particularly if we deal with things that are important, like veterans' access and banking.' ___ Gillian Flaccus is a member of AP's marijuana beat team. Follow her on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus . Find complete AP marijuana coverage here: https://apnews.com/LegalMarijuana .
  • Authorities hunt California police officer's killer
    Authorities hunt California police officer's killer
    Authorities throughout California were hunting the man suspected of killing a policeman during a traffic stop in a small Central Valley town. Police agencies in and out of California were alerted to watch for the heavyset, chain-wearing suspect in Wednesday's slaying of 33-year-old Cpl. Ronil Singh, Stanislaus County sheriff's Sgt. Tom Letras said. The public was asked for information about his identity and the California Highway Patrol warned that he was considered armed and dangerous. Singh was shot a few minutes after radioing in that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people some 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco. Singh was pronounced dead at a hospital. A ground and air search began. Authorities were looking for a man seen in surveillance photos at a convenience store shortly before the shooting. He appeared to be a heavy man with short, dark hair, a silver chain, jeans, dark T-shirt and a dark jacket with white Ecko brand patches on the shoulders. Newman detectives asked anyone with information about the man's identity to contact them. 'We have sent out information to law enforcement up and down the state, as well as outside California,' Letras said. A truck believed to have been the one stopped by Singh was later found in a garage in a mobile home park about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the shooting. Investigators were examining it, police said. Singh was a native of Fiji and the father of an infant son. He joined the Newman police force in 2011. Earlier in his career, Ronil Singh worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff's Department. 'He was living the American dream,' said Stanislaus County sheriff's Deputy Royjinder Singh, who is not related to the slain officer but knew him. 'He loved camping, loved hunting, loved fishing, loved his family,' the deputy said. On his Facebook page, Ronil Singh posted pictures on Christmas Eve from a deep-sea fishing trip that produced a big haul of crabs and fish. The profile picture shows him smiling as he stands at a patrol car with a dog — the same photograph of the officer released by the Sheriff's Department. Ronil Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and a 5-month-old son, authorities said. Outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown offered condolences to Ronil Singh's family and said flags at the Capitol would fly at half-staff in his honor. 'Our hearts are with the entire community of Newman and law enforcement officers across the state who risk their lives every day to protect and serve the people of California,' Brown said. ___ Associated Press journalist Amanda Lee Myers in Los Angeles contributed to this story.
  • Chances look slim for ending government shutdown soon
    Chances look slim for ending government shutdown soon
    Chances look slim for ending the partial government shutdown any time soon. Lawmakers are away from Washington for the holidays and have been told they will get 24 hours' notice before having to return for a vote. And although the Senate is slated to come into session Thursday afternoon, few senators were expected to be around for it. After a weekend and two holiday days for federal employees, Wednesday was the first regularly scheduled workday affected by the closure of a variety of federal services. Trump vowed to hold the line on his budget demand, telling reporters during his visit to Iraq Wednesday that he'll do 'whatever it takes' to get money for border security. He declined to say how much he would accept in a deal to end the shutdown. 'You have to have a wall, you have to have protection,' he said. The shutdown started Saturday when funding lapsed for nine Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies. Roughly 420,000 workers were deemed essential and are working unpaid, while an additional 380,000 have been furloughed. While the White House was talking to congressional Democrats — and staff talks continued on Capitol Hill — negotiations dragged Wednesday, dimming hopes for a swift breakthrough. Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, a Trump ally who has been involved in the talks, said the president 'is very firm in his resolve that we need to secure our border.' He told CNN, 'If they believe that this president is going to yield on this particular issue, they're misreading him.' The impasse over government funding began last week, when the Senate approved a bipartisan deal keeping government open into February. That bill provided $1.3 billion for border security projects but not money for the wall. At Trump's urging, the House approved that package and inserted the $5.7 billion he had requested. But Senate Republicans lacked the votes they needed to force the measure through their chamber. That jump-started negotiations between Congress and the White House, but the deadline came and went without a deal. The shutdown has been playing out against the backdrop of turmoil in the stock market. Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, said the shutdown does not change the administration's expectation for strong growth heading into 2019. He told reporters a shutdown of a few weeks is not going to have any 'significant effect on the outlook.' The shutdown — the third of 2018 — caused a lapse in financing for nine of 15 Cabinet-level departments and dozens of agencies, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice. Those being furloughed include 52,000 workers at the Internal Revenue Service and nearly everyone at NASA. About 8 in 10 employees of the National Park Service are staying home, and many parks have closed. The shutdown didn't stop people from visiting the White Sands National Monument in southern New Mexico, where hundreds of unauthorized visitors have in recent days climbed over a fence to enter the monument, according to The Alamogordo Daily News. State highway workers were sent to the area Monday to erect 'no parking' signs along U.S. 70 outside the monument. Trump has claimed federal workers are behind him in the shutdown fight, saying many told him, 'stay out until you get the funding for the wall.'' He didn't say who told him that. Many workers have gone to social media with stories of the financial hardship they expect to face because of the shutdown. One union representing federal workers slammed Trump's claim. Paul Shearon, president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, said the union has not heard from a single member who supports Trump's position. 'Most view this as an act of ineptitude,' he said. ___ Superville reported from al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. Associated Press writer Paul Davenport in Alamogordo, New Mexico, contributed to this report. ___ Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap
  • Trump finally hews to ritual of meeting troops in harm's way
    Trump finally hews to ritual of meeting troops in harm's way
    President Donald Trump once said it wasn't 'overly necessary' for him to visit troops in danger zones abroad. But now he's done just that, slipping into Iraq in darkness for a visit of three-plus hours. Nearly two years into his presidency, Trump had been hearing from critics that it was past time for him to go abroad and see troops in harm's way. Trump also stopped in Germany on his way back to greet troops at a U.S. air base. With secrecy typical of such presidential visits, Air Force One flew into Iraq with lights out and shutters drawn, coming overnight from Washington. Trump defended his decision to pull forces from neighboring Syria, declaring of Islamic State militants: 'We've knocked them out. We've knocked them silly.
  • Lindsay Lohan's stepmom facing several charges in Pennsylvania
    Lindsay Lohan's stepmom facing several charges in Pennsylvania
    The stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan is accused of attacking a bus driver on Christmas Day in Pennsylvania, WFMZ reported.  >> Read more trending news  Kate Major Lohan, 36, was arrested after police said she was intoxicated and became angry at her Bieber bus driver after missing her stop in Hellertown, berating her and demanding she stop the vehicle, the Morning Call reported, citing court records. Police said Lohan then lunged at the driver, grabbing her coat, WFMZ reported. The driver managed to push Lohan away, but she climbed back into the driver’s seat and began pushing buttons in an attempt to drive the bus, the television station reported. A passenger had to remove her from the driver’s seat, WFMZ reported. Lohan was arrested around 5 p.m. Tuesday and was arraigned early Wednesday on two counts of drunken driving, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count each of harassment and public drunkenness, the Morning Call reported. She was released from jail after posting bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3, the newspaper reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.