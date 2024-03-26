College

WATCH: Georgia football turning heads as basketball and spring sports continue to heat up

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg Georgia Basketball (Anthony Walsh)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia football, basketball and baseball are colliding, each brimming with news.

And really, it’s just getting started with the NCAA basketball portal open until May 1 and the football portal opening up April 15-April 30 for what amounts to more free agent action.

It’s a head-spinning time, for certain, with more good news in Athens than bad.

Hottest team

It has to be Georgia basketball after the Bulldogs went to Wake Forest as a 9-point underdog and upset the Demon Deacons to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!