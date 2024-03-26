WATCH: Georgia football turning heads as basketball and spring sports continue to heat up

ATHENS — Georgia football, basketball and baseball are colliding, each brimming with news.

And really, it’s just getting started with the NCAA basketball portal open until May 1 and the football portal opening up April 15-April 30 for what amounts to more free agent action.

It’s a head-spinning time, for certain, with more good news in Athens than bad.

Hottest team

It has to be Georgia basketball after the Bulldogs went to Wake Forest as a 9-point underdog and upset the Demon Deacons to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Read more at DawgNation.com