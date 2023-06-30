WATCH: Georgia football holds its own combine to help further prepare players for the NFL

It’s become a pseudo-tradition for Georgia. It sends a score of Bulldogs to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis every March, where most players put forth a standout effort.

This past year, Nolan Smith and Stetson Bennett shined in front of NFL teams. The year before it was Travon Walker and Jordan Davis. Georgia, much like it has in the college ranks, has dominated the NFL combine.

And a video shared by the team account helps shed some light as to why that’s the case. The team held its own combine, allowing players to go through many of the same drills they do at the NFL combine.

Brock Bowers was spotted doing the vertical jump, while sophomore linebacker Jalon Walker was running the 40-yard dash.

