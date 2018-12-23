Listen Live
cloudy-day
61°
H 55
L 39

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
61°
Chance of Rain
H 55° L 39°
  • cloudy-day
    61°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of Rain. H 55° L 39°
  • heavy-rain-day
    55°
    Today
    Chance of Rain. H 55° L 39°
  • clear-day
    53°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 53° L 36°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
WATCH Georgia football freshmen offensive linemen: ‘We have to get better’
Close

WATCH Georgia football freshmen offensive linemen: ‘We have to get better’

WATCH Georgia football freshmen offensive linemen: ‘We have to get better’

WATCH Georgia football freshmen offensive linemen: ‘We have to get better’

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Cade Mays-Isaiah Wilson-UGA football-Georgia football

ATHENS — Georgia football led the SEC in rushing this season, and with four of the five positions returning starting players, the Bulldogs figure to get even more dominant.

The young Georgia offensive linemen take nothing for granted, however, with a trip to play Texas in the Sugar Bowl approaching.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) play No. 15 Texas (9-4) at 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in New Orleans.

RELATED: UGA freshmen linebackers say Sugar ‘only the beginning’

“We’re just going to go back to work, that’s all we know how to do, go back to work and try to get better for the next time we’re in that situation,” said Bulldogs’ right tackle Isaiah Wilson, a redshirt freshman who is up for FWAA Freshman All-American honors. “

“We work at it and we have a great O-Line coach, and we have players that are talented and have the   want-to to move people and be the best O-Line we can be,” Wilson said, asked how the Bulldogs offensive line has grown to be such a force.

“When you practice against the guys we have on defense every day, they’re great players, so it’s not a huge transition to game speed.”

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman was a 2018 Broyles Award nominee as one of the top assistant coaches in the nation.

RELATED: Georgia offensive line making national headlines

The Bulldogs offensive line was one of the finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive lines in the country.

One of the better coached units I’ve seen,” according to one of the Joe Moore panelists, who was quote anonymously in the award’s release. “Not quite last year’s unit, and RG 74 (Ben Cleveland) being out hurts. But to start a true freshman and operate at the level they do [with all the injuries] is commendable.”

Cleveland, a redshirt sophomore, has returned at less than 100 percent from the broken fibula he suffered on Sept. 22 against Missouri.

Cleveland is expected to make a full recovery by the start of next season.

Georgia brings back plenty of players with starting experience.

Wilson, senior center Lamont Gaillard and sophomore left guard Solomon Kindley were the only linemen to start all 13 games.

All-American sophomore left tackle Andrew Thomas started 12 of 13 games, freshman Cade Mays started seven games, Cleveland started four games and freshman Trey Hill started three games.

Hill has all the markings of being another future star on the Georgia offensive line, playing in all 13 games this season in addition to his three starts.

“It wasn’t that hard, I was prepared for the moment, and I stepped in and did what I did,” said Hill, a 6-foot-4, 330-pounder from Warner Robins. “Everybody can get better at everything — run blocking pass blocking. We have to get better, and we have to get closer.”

Hill said the speed of the game is the biggest adjustment coming from high school, but said he was “comfortable from the jump,” needing only to get used to the flow of the game around him.

Georgia had three players nominated for the FWAA Freshman All-American team from SEC rep Ron Higgins:

• Right tackle Isaiah Wilson

• Right guard Cade Mays

• Defensive tackle Jordan Davis

The team will be announced on Jan. 7 in San Jose, Calif., the morning of the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson

 DawgNation Georgia football Sugar Bowl

Justin Fields wants to play in Sugar Bowl while exploring transfer

Georgia QB Jake Fromm ready to ‘finish this thing out’

Texas doesn’t see transition to defend Georgia run game as “too formidable”

Tim Tebow : Georgia will be challenged to be motivated for Texas

Georgia football Sugar Bowl injury update from Athens

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart believes Bulldogs will bounceback

Some interesting Sugar Bowl numbers via Brandon Adams

Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker will play in Sugar Bowl

Texas named Georgia football opponent in 2019 Sugar Bowl

CFP Chairman explains why Georgia football was left out of CFB Playoffs

The post WATCH Georgia football freshmen offensive linemen: ‘We have to get better’ appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Evidence in case of missing Colorado mom discovered in Idaho, police say
    Evidence in case of missing Colorado mom discovered in Idaho, police say
    The search for a missing Colorado mother who police suspect was killed by her fiancé has turned up evidence in Idaho, some 700 miles from her home, officials said. The last confirmed sighting of Kelsey Berreth, 29, was on Thanksgiving Day, when surveillance cameras videotaped her going into a Safeway supermarket near her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, with her 1-year-old baby, police said. The Twin Falls, Idaho, Police Department said in a statement that its officer helped serve search warrants over the weekend connected to Berreth's disappearance. TRENDING STORIES: Women try stealing from Target full of police during ‘Shop with Cop' event, police say 8-year-old boy former Atlanta Hawks player brought to U.S. for surgery dies DNA leads to arrest exactly 39 years after teen stabbed to death, police say The search for a missing Colorado mother who police suspect was killed by her fiancé has turned up evidence in Idaho, some 700 miles from her home, officials said. The last confirmed sighting of Kelsey Berreth, 29, was on Thanksgiving Day, when surveillance cameras videotaped her going into a Safeway supermarket near her home in Woodland Park, Colorado, with her 1-year-old baby, police said. The Twin Falls, Idaho, Police Department said in a statement that its officer helped serve search warrants over the weekend connected to Berreth's disappearance. Patrick Frazee, Berreth's fiancé and the father of her baby daughter, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder, police said. Details of what led police to arrest Frazee have not been disclosed. Affidavits in the case were sealed by the court, prosecutors said. Frazee told police that he met up Berreth on Thanksgiving Day to pick up their daughter. Berreth's mother, Cheryl Berreth, reported her missing to the police on Dec. 2. Police no longer believe Kelsey Berreth is alive, officials said. The crime may have occurred at her home, police said. Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said at a news conference Friday that additional arrests are possible. Under Colorado’s solicitation statute, a suspect would have not only discussed the commission of a crime with a second person but would have taken steps to see it through, according to District Attorney Dan May of Colorado’s 4th Judicial District.
  • Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected impaired driver, police say
    Pedestrian hit, killed by suspected impaired driver, police say
    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at a large Clayton County intersection Saturday night, police said. Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said the driver was arrested at the scene and “was suspected to be under the influence at the time.” The victim was struck near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Davis said. The victim was 39 years old, and police did not release any further details on the victim or driver. TRENDING STORIES: Women try stealing from Target full of police during ‘Shop with Cop' event, police say 8-year-old boy former Atlanta Hawks player brought to U.S. for surgery dies DNA leads to arrest exactly 39 years after teen stabbed to death, police say
  • Teacher says student who had 'nothing to give' gifted her Lucky Charms marshmallows
    Teacher says student who had 'nothing to give' gifted her Lucky Charms marshmallows
    An elementary school teacher in Kennewick, Washington, made a Facebook post as a reminder for others to be grateful. The Washington Post reported that Rachel Uretsky-Pratt was so touched by a gift of marshmallows from a Lucky Charms cereal box that she shared the story with others on her social media page “to help put your life into perspective.” >> Read more trending news  According to her public Facebook post, Dec. 19 was the last day of classes before a two-week winter break, and students gifted her with little presents. “Today I received some chocolates, sweet handmade notes, some jewelry, but these Lucky Charm marshmallows stood out to me the most,” the 24-year-old wrote. “You see, 100% of my school is on free/reduced lunch. They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week. This kiddo wanted to get (me) something so badly, but had nothing to give.  “So rather than give me nothing, this student opened up her free breakfast cereal this morning, took the packaging (off) her spork, straw, and napkin, and finally took the time to take every marshmallow out of her cereal to put in a bag—for me.” >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news  Uretsky-Pratt told the publication the act spoke to how kind her students are. “All my kiddos are super sweet and giving. Kids are naturally kind and loving. The world kind of hardens us sometimes,” she said. USA Today reported that, since the post has been shared more than 118,000 times, Uretsky-Pratt said she’s gotten similar stories from other teachers. “Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you,” Uretsky-Pratt said at the end of her post﻿. “It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their heart.”
  • Pedestrian stuck, killed in Clayton County; driver arrested
    Pedestrian stuck, killed in Clayton County; driver arrested
    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at a large Clayton County intersection Saturday night, police said. Clayton County police spokeswoman Officer Marcena Davis said the driver was arrested at the scene and “was suspected to be under the influence at the time.” The victim was struck near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Boulevard, Davis said. The victim was 39 years old, and police did not release any further details on the victim or driver. ﻿In other news:
  • Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United
    Dutch player, coach Frank de Boer takes over Atlanta United
    Frank de Boer, who appeared in two World Cups for the Netherlands during an illustrious playing career and went on to capture four straight league titles as Ajax coach, is taking over at Atlanta United. The Major League Soccer champions announced the coaching hire Sunday, with plans for a formal introduction after the holidays. The 48-year-old de Boer agreed to a multiyear contract to replace Tata Martino, who left Atlanta after two seasons amid reports that he is taking over as coach of the Mexican national team. De Boer takes over a club that won the MLS Cup in just its second season and set numerous attendance records, averaging more than 53,000 per game. United returns to action in February, making its first appearance in the CONCACAF Champions League, before the start of the MLS season in March. 'I would like to build on the current success to develop a secure, solid foundation for the club at the top of MLS and beyond,' de Boer said in a statement. 'Aside from the club's ambitions, the values, culture and the philosophy for the entire organization are a vital part in realizing that point of success. This is exactly what I believe in as a person and as a coach. All of this combined, makes that I am really excited to be a part of it.' De Boer is looking to revive his coaching career after getting fired from his two previous jobs. In 2016, he took over at Internazionale in Italy's Serie A but was dumped after less than three months on the job with the club mired in 12th place. The following year, de Boer had an even shorter stint at England's Crystal Palace, getting sacked after the team lost its first four Premier League games without scoring a goal. Atlanta United is counting on its new manager to carry on the attacking style that worked so well under Martino. 'When we began our search, we were determined to find someone who fit all of our criteria,' team president Darren Eales said. 'Frank's philosophical views for how to play unequivocally aligns with ours. He also has a proven track record of developing youth players, with many of them going on to star for top European teams. Finally, his multilingual capabilities, including Spanish and English, ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of our club.' De Boer spent more than 15 combined seasons at Ajax and FC Barcelona during his playing career. He also made 112 appearances for the Dutch national team, helping lead his country to the quarterfinals of the 1994 World Cup and the semifinals in 1998, when he memorably launched a 60-yard pass that set up Dennis Bergkamp's last-minute goal against Argentina for a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals. After retiring in 2006, de Boer moved into coaching with Ajax's youth program. He became coach of the senior team midway through the 2010-11 season, leading Ajax to the first of four straight Eredivisie titles, an unprecedented feat in the club's storied history. During this run, de Boer relied heavily on players moving up from the youth program, many of whom went on to sign with larger clubs in the Premier League and across Europe. Atlanta United has scored 70 goals in each of its first two seasons, led by star players such as Josef Martinez and Miquel Almiron. Martinez set a league scoring record and won MVP honors with 31 goals during the regular season and four more in the playoffs. Almiron was runner-up for the MVP award. De Boer takes over team that likely will have to replace Almiron, who could be headed to the Premier League in a lucrative transfer deal. But United already has lined up his likely replacement, with River Plate star Pity Martinez announcing a move to Atlanta after leading his Argentine club to the Copa Libertadores title and a third-place finish in the Club World Cup on Saturday. Atlanta also announced the re-signing of its captain, Michael Parkhurst. The 34-year-old defender will be back for his 10th MLS season after logging more starts and minutes than any United player over the last two years. ___ For more AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
  • Who is Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting secretary of defense?
    Who is Patrick Shanahan, Trump's acting secretary of defense?
    President Donald Trump announced that Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan will replace Gen. James Mattis, becoming acting secretary of defense Jan. 1. >> Read more trending news  Here are a few things to know about Shanahan: ﻿He was a Boeing executive. Before being appointed deputy secretary of defense in 2017, Shanahan spent more than 30 years at Boeing, which The New York Times reported is the No. 2 military contractor, after Lockheed Martin.  According to his biography on the Department of Defense website, he joined the company in 1986. He was previously senior vice president of supply chain and operations, senior vice president of commercial airplane programs, vice president and general manager of the 787 Dreamliner, vice president and general manager of Boeing missile defense systems and as vice president and general manager of Boeing Rotorcraft Systems. ﻿He is a Washington state native. ﻿Born in Washington state, Shanahan attended the University of Washington, where he got a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He served on the university’s board of regents from 2012 to 2017.  ﻿He holds two advanced degrees. ﻿Shanahan has a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an Master of Business Administration from the MIT’s Sloan School of Management.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.