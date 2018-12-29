Listen Live
cloudy-day
56°
H 59
L 48

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
56°
Showers
H 59° L 48°
  • cloudy-day
    56°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H 59° L 48°
  • rain-day
    49°
    Morning
    Showers. H 59° L 48°
  • rain-day
    54°
    Afternoon
    Showers. H 56° L 54°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
WATCH: Georgia football coaches, safeties have confidence in freshmen corners against Texas
Close

WATCH: Georgia football coaches, safeties have confidence in freshmen corners against Texas

WATCH: Georgia football coaches, safeties have confidence in freshmen corners against Texas

WATCH: Georgia football coaches, safeties have confidence in freshmen corners against Texas

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Richard LeCounte-J.R. Reed-Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — The Georgia defense claims it isn’t losing any sleep over having to replace Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker at cornerback in the Sugar Bowl.

“We have a lot of guys that have gotten significant snaps this season,” UGA assistant coach Dan Lanning said Saturday, “So I think that piece, the transition will be smooth.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) play No. 15 Texas (9-4) at 8:45 p.m. next Tuesday in the Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Longhorns bring two of the biggest receivers Georgia as faced in Collin Johnson (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey (6-4, 225).

Georgia sophomore safety Richard LeCounte was asked if it made him nervous that the Bulldogs will likely counter with freshmen cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

“No, not really nervous at all, these guys have been prepped all year to do this,” LeCounte said at the Georgia defense media day on Saturday. “It’s not like we just got these guys off the street and made them play corner because (Baker) is not playing.

“This is what these guys came here for.”

Junior safety J.R. Reed agreed.

“We’re built for it,” Reed said. “You just have to let the guys know it’s their time, instill confidence, and get those guys going for this game, and that’s really it.”

Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman said Campbell, who started the first 10 games this season and is expected back in the starting lineup, has looked good in bowl practices.

“Tyson is a fast, physical guy, a big guy, he’s doing his thing,” Hardman said. “It’s more on us to make him more comfortable to get him better looks in practice and make him the player he needs to be, to get all the clutter out of his brains to let him play free.

“But he’s looking good out there, he’s playing fast, he knows the calls, so I’m excited to see him play in this game.”

Lanning, who coaches outside linebackers but was speaking in the defensive coordinator slot on media day, indicated sophomore Mark Webb is another option at cornerback.

We’ve been fortunate enough to be in some situations this year where we’ve been able to play a lot of other players beyond Deandre,” Lanning said, “when it comes to Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, Mark Webb that have played a lot of significant snaps for us. “

LeCounte said the Bulldogs will be ready regardless of who lines up at cornerback.

“I’m pretty confident in these guys,” LeCounte said. “Everything that we practiced for all year is being put in place, and it’s time to do it.”

Georgia football safety Richard LeCounte

Georgia football safety J.R. Reed

DawgNation coverage from New Orleans

UGA front seven beefed up for Saturday Sugar Bowl practice

Georgia assistant Dan Lanning sheds insight in DC opening

6 questions and answers with Texas football beat writer

Jake Fromm focused, not distracted by Justin Fields transfer talk

Georgia football TE Isaac Nauta plans to ‘go out strong’ at Sugar Bowl

Bulldogs juniors Mecole Hardman and Isaac Nauta discuss futures

Georgia players still fired up over CBF Playoff snub

UGA now in New Orleans, ready to leave drama behind 

Kirby Smart explains why he supports Deandre Baker not playing

Deandre Baker shocks Georgia fans, decides not to play in Sugar Bowl

Jonathan Ledbetter may try to change Deandre Baker’s mind about playing

UGA 5 pressing questions for Bulldogs at Sugar Bowl

 

 

The post WATCH: Georgia football coaches, safeties have confidence in freshmen corners against Texas appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Woman accused of vandalizing North Carolina synagogue
    Woman accused of vandalizing North Carolina synagogue
    Police have accused a woman of vandalizing a North Carolina synagogue. >> Read more trending news The news release from Cary police says 57-year-old Lisa Marie Burns was arrested Friday and charged with ethnic intimidation and property damage. A news release said officers responding to a call from a resident Thursday found orange spray paint on one of the man's cars and a broken headlight on another. In a subsequent call officials at Congregation Sha'arie Shalom told police the synagogue’s windows were broken and profanity was spray-painted on the side of the building. Investigators determined Burns was a neighbor of the man whose cars were vandalized. They say that during questioning she expressed disdain for people of other religions and ethnic backgrounds. Burns is jailed on a $2,000 bond. Jail records did not list an attorney for her.
  • The Latest: Mother says boy was not sick on trek to US
    The Latest: Mother says boy was not sick on trek to US
    The Latest on two Guatemalan children who died while in U.S. government custody (all times local): 6:50 p.m. The mother of a boy who died while in U.S. custody says her son was healthy when he left Guatemala with his father on their journey hoping to migrate to the United States. The mother of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, Catarina Alonzo, spoke Saturday with Associated Press journalists at the family's home in a remote Guatemalan village some 250 miles west of Guatemala City. She said her son reported he was doing well every time that he and his father called home during their trek. She said the last time she spoke with Felipe he was in Mexico at the U.S. border and said he was eating chicken. U.S. authorities say the boy was suffering from the flu when he died last Monday in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He was the second child this month to die in U.S. custody after crossing the border. ___ 6:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is seeking to deflect blame for the deaths of two Guatemalan children in U.S. custody by claiming they were 'very sick' when they arrived, even though immigration authorities have said both children passed initial health checks In tweets on Saturday, Trump also pointed to Democrats and what he called 'their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.' The tweets were Trump's first comments on the Dec. 8 death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and the death on Christmas Eve of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen visited Border Patrol agents and medical officials at the southern border on Saturday amid promises of more thorough health screenings for migrant children. ___ 3:45 p.m. The government of El Salvador is pushing back against President Donald Trump's assertion that it doesn't do enough to stem migration to the United States. The Central American nation says it has made strides in economic and social improvements to try to tamp down the root causes of the phenomenon. It says in a Saturday statement that El Salvador 'has propelled numerous actions with an eye to diminishing irregular migration and contributing to the fight against people-trafficking.' The statement adds that the Salvadoran government has pushed a media campaign urging its citizens not to risk their lives making the dangerous journey. Trump threatened via Twitter the previous day to cut off aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. He has made similar threats in the past without following through. ___ 12:05 p.m. President Donald Trump is denying that his administration bears any blame for the deaths of children detained trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, even as his Homeland Security secretary was traveling in Arizona to meet with medical staff. Trump tweeted Saturday that any deaths are 'strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.' It marks his first public comments following the Christmas Eve death of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo, the second Guatemalan child to die in government custody in three weeks. Trump is claiming the 'children in question were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol.' Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is embarking on a tour of care facilities along the border. ___ Noon Homeland Security says U.S. Border Patrol leadership has instituted more thorough medical screenings for migrants after two Guatemalan children died this month in government custody. More in-depth initial health exams will be performed and secondary medical screenings have been established. A Homeland Security spokeswoman said in a statement that Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was briefed on the new procedures Saturday in Yuma, Arizona, where she is continuing meeting with Border Patrol officials. She was in El Paso, Texas, on Friday. An 8-year-old boy died Dec. 24 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Authorities there said that he was initially diagnosed with a cold but that an autopsy showed he had the flu. A 7-year-old girl died this month in El Paso. Nielsen said the system is 'clearly overwhelmed' and called on Congress to 'address this humanitarian crisis.
  • Fight in food court sparks panic at mall in Florida, deputies say
    Fight in food court sparks panic at mall in Florida, deputies say
    A fight in the food court at the Florida Mall Dining Pavilion in Orlando, Florida, sparked a panic after patrons believed shots were fired Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.  >> Read more trending news A man and a woman were fighting in the food court around 5 p.m. when a few chairs fell over, the sound of which people mistook for gunshots, according to deputies. Crowds of people fled and sought shelter during the ensuing panic.  In the ensuing chaos, two people were injured and one person had a seizure, deputies said.  Orange County Fire Rescue dispatched at least five ambulances to the mall.  Officials said deputies have the two individuals who were fighting in the food court in custody.  Previous panic This is not the first time a loud noise in the food court led shoppers at the Florida Mall to believe there was a shooting, prompting a panic.  Shoppers got quite a scare in August 2016 when an inspection on Joey Fatone’s new eatery, Fat Ones, sparked a shooting scare. Deputies said mall management scheduled a fire suppression system test at the new hot dog kiosk. The test is an industry-standard test and was done through a contracted vendor.
  • Gardner-Johnson hopes Gators return to Peach Bowl in 2019
    Gardner-Johnson hopes Gators return to Peach Bowl in 2019
    The signage on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium facade reminded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson that Florida's dramatic comeback is not yet complete. Florida's big reward for its bounce-back season was a spot in the Peach Bowl. A bigger prize would be a return trip in one year. Gardner-Johnson, a junior, already has announced plans to enter the NFL draft. He knows his younger Florida teammates will be shooting for a return trip to Atlanta next season, when the bowl hosts a College Football Playoff semifinal. Gardner-Johnson turned his Florida farewell into a perfect advertisement for NFL scouts. What's better than a pick six in a New Year's Six bowl game to close a college career? Gardner-Johnson intercepted two passes, returning one 30 yards for a touchdown, in the No. 10 Gators' 41-15 rout of No. 8 Michigan on Saturday. 'When you look up in the stadium, it don't just say Peach Bowl,' Gardner-Johnson said. 'It says the semifinal hosts. So for the young guys, I mean, you've been here before. So you know what's expected of you.' Florida (10-3) had been 0-4 against Michigan, including a loss in the 2017 season-opener that set the pace for a disappointing 4-7 finish. The Gators completed a comeback behind first-year coach Dan Mullen and now will look to compete for a championship next season. 'It just changed our perspective playing in a semifinal hosting stage, picturing yourself in the playoffs and go out and play like it,' Gardner-Johnson said. Gardner-Johnson's first interception may have been his biggest. Florida led only 13-10 early in the second half when the 'star' defensive back intercepted the deep pass by Michigan's Shea Patterson at the 3. Gardner-Johnson's 47-yard return set up a touchdown for a 20-10 lead. Michigan never recovered. Gardner-Johnson was the only Florida junior to declare his intentions to enter the draft. Even so, he said he wanted to enjoy his final college game. By comparison, four Michigan players skipped the game to prepare for the draft. 'Chauncey is a great guy,' Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks said. 'I never imagined him sitting out this bowl trip. He's committed to our team. He's committed to this staff and he's not that type of guy. It's no surprise to me he came out and had the success he had.' Franks and Gardner-Johnson were emotional after the game. Gardner-Johnson said he remembered he and his Florida teammates were home watching other teams play in bowl games last year. 'We knew it was going to be a big turnaround if we just bought in,' he said. '... We did everything a champion is supposed to do, and we deserve this win, and that's what it came out to.' Florida held Michigan to 326 yards, including only 77 yards rushing. 'We got outplayed, really, on that side of the ball,' Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. 'Florida did a nice job defensively.' ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Oregon hotel fires employees who evicted African-American guest who was talking on phone in lobby
    Oregon hotel fires employees who evicted African-American guest who was talking on phone in lobby
    DoubleTree Portland, a Hilton-owned property, has fired two employees who called the police on an African-American hotel guest who was using his phone in the lobby. >> Read more trending news The hotel, located in Portland, Oregon, tweeted Saturday they have “terminated the employment of the two men involved.” They said the men’s actions “were inconsistent with our standard & values.”  The hotel didn’t identify the employees. On Dec. 22, Jermaine Massey was on a phone call with his mother in a remote area of the hotel lobby when a security guard asked if he was a guest. Massey presented his room key but the guard also asked for his room number, which he declined to give. The security guard told Massey that if he could not provide a room number, he would be asked to leave. The Kent, Washington, resident was escorted by an officer, according to a police report. Massey posted a video on social media that shows part of the interaction with the guard. He was not charged, and Portland police offered to drive Massey to a new hotel, according to a statement obtained by KOIN: “The employees, who had authority to trespass people from the hotel, requested the officer contact a person in the lobby they had reportedly directed to leave the property.The officer spoke with the man, who gathered his items and left the location. Prior to the man departing from the location, the Portland Police Bureau Officer offered the man assistance to a new hotel and at that time the man declined the offer.” Portland DoubleTree General Manager Paul Peralta said in a statement earlier this week that the hotel reached out to Massey to try to reach a resolution. Massey’s lawyers said the hotel should publicly answer why security approached and questioned Massey and explain how, as the guard said, Massey was a threat to security. “Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority at the Doubletree by Hilton Portland. This unfortunate incident is likely the result of a misunderstanding between our hotel and guest. We are sorry that this matter ended the way it did. We are (a) place of public accommodation and do not discriminate against any individuals or groups,” Peralta told OregonLive. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Trump tries to deflect blame for migrant children's deaths
    Trump tries to deflect blame for migrant children's deaths
    President Donald Trump sought to deflect blame for the deaths of two Guatemalan children in U.S. custody by claiming they were 'very sick' when they arrived, even though immigration authorities have said both children passed initial health checks. Meanwhile, his Homeland Security chief visited Border Patrol agents and medical officials at the southern border amid promises of more thorough health screenings for migrant children. The president, whose administration has faced widespread criticism over the deaths, pointed on Twitter at Democrats 'and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.' He also alleged that both children 'were very sick before they were given over to Border Patrol.' The two tweets were his first comments on the Dec. 8 death of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal and the death on Christmas Eve of 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued detailed statements about both children's deaths. An initial screening of Jakelin 'revealed no evidence of health issues,' CBP said on Dec. 14. It wasn't until several hours later that Jakelin's father, Nery Caal, told agents that she was 'sick and vomiting,' CBP said. Attorneys for the Caal family have also denied claims that Nery 'hadn't given her water in days,' as Trump wrote. And CBP said Tuesday that agents logged 23 welfare checks of Felipe and his father in the first several days the two were was detained. Felipe's father, Agustin Gomez, told a Guatemalan official that the boy first showed signs of illness Monday morning, the day he died. Despite Trump's claim that Democrats were responsible for 'pathetic' immigration policies, at least one of the laws his administration has blamed — legislation that prevents the immediate deportation of unaccompanied children from Central American countries — was signed in 2008 by former President George W. Bush, a Republican. Democrats criticized the president in turn. 'You slander Jakelin's memory and re-traumatize her family by spreading lies about why she died,' said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, of Texas. The president's comments came Saturday afternoon, the same day Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was in Yuma, Arizona, to meet with medical staff at the border. Nielsen said in a statement that 'the system is clearly overwhelmed and we must work together to address this humanitarian crisis.' She called on Congress to 'act with urgency.' Her office said she was briefed in El Paso, Texas, on Friday on 'recently instituted secondary medical screenings and the more thorough initial health screenings of migrants.' El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he met with Nielsen and told CNN on Saturday that he agreed with her that the immigration policy is 'broken.' 'El Paso is dealing with the symptoms as a result of the lack of fortitude in Washington, on both sides of the aisle, to deal with our immigration policy,' the Republican said. Felipe and Agustin Gomez were apprehended by border agents Dec. 18 near the Paso del Norte bridge connecting El Paso to Juarez, Mexico, according to border officials. The two were detained at the bridge's processing center and then the Border Patrol station in El Paso, until being taken at about 1 a.m. Sunday to a facility in Alamogordo, New Mexico, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) away. After an agent noticed Felipe coughing, father and son were taken to an Alamogordo hospital, where Felipe was diagnosed with a common cold and found to have a fever of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius), officials have said. Felipe was held for observation for 90 minutes, according to CBP, before being released with prescriptions for amoxicillin and ibuprofen. But the boy fell sick hours later Monday and was re-admitted to the hospital. He died just before midnight. New Mexico authorities said late Thursday that an autopsy showed Felipe had the flu, but more tests need to be done before a cause of death can be determined. CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said this week that prior to this month, no child had died in their custody in more than a decade. Trump threatened via Twitter the previous day to cut off aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in Central America's so-called Northern Triangle region. He has made similar threats in the past without following through. The government of El Salvador is pushing back against Trump's assertion it doesn't do enough to stem migration north to the United States. The Central American nation says it has made strides in economic and social improvements to try to tamp down the root causes of the phenomenon. A statement released Saturday said that the Salvadoran government has pushed a media campaign urging its citizens not to risk their lives making the dangerous journey, and especially not to expose children. It says migration from the country has fallen significantly this year. ___ Merchant reported from Houston and Miller and Long from Washington. Marcos Aleman in El Salvador contributed to this story. ___ This story has been corrected to show that 8-year-old Felipe Gomez Alonzo died in Alamogordo, New Mexico, not El Paso, Texas.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.