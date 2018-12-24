Listen Live
cloudy-day
35°
H 56
L 33

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
35°
Partly Cloudy
H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    35°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    56°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 56° L 33°
  • cloudy-day
    59°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 59° L 41°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving
Close

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia basketball-UGA-Nicolas Claxton

ATLANTA — Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean knew he had something special in sophomore forward Nicolas Claxton just two practices into taking over as the Bulldogs head coach last March.

“It’s the second workout and I’m watching him, and we’re starting to work on going with the other hand, and I thought ‘he can be really good with this,’ “Crean said after Claxton came off the bench to record his fifth double-double of the season and lead a 70-59 win over Georgia Tech.

RELATED: Claxton steps up in clutch, leads win over Yellow Jackets

‘I was watching film and seeing what he was comfortable with, but also, what can we work on with him that’s gong to stretch his confidence, and to stretch his conference you’r going to stretch his game,” he said. “We started putting him on the perimeter more, working with his shooting, forcing him to go right, dropping his shoulder, having to guard guards.”

Georgia has essentially created a monster, as the 6-foot-11 Claxton leads the SEC in rebounding (10.1 per game) and blocked shots (34), while also ranked amount league leaders in assists (17th), scoring (21st) and free-throw percentage (30th).

Nicolas Claxton prepares to block shot/Photo courtesy UGA sports

“I think Claxton is really good, he’s a pro,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “He hit a big shot today, and he’s long.”

Claxton’s 6-foot-11 frame alone creates problems, but Crean notes how his skill and athleticism have him ascending quickly.

“He’s got tremendous agility, he moves his feet extremely well,” Crean said. “We’re really comfortable with him guarding one to five, and he’s a shot maker.

“He’s a joy to work with, and he’s really just scratching the surface.”

Crean knows a pro when he sees one, having coached NBA stars Dwayne Wade at Marquette and Victor Oladipo and Yogi Ferral at Indiana.

Claxton, a 3-star prospect out of Greenville, S.C., had a handful of offers before choosing Georgia.

It’s clear he has clicked quickly with his new head coach and the Bulldogs uptempo scheme.

“Coach Crean and the staff are very demanding, the pace is a lot faster,” Claxton said. “We’re still adjusting to it, and we’re enjoying it. Everybody is having a lot more fun out there. Games, practices, walk-throughs, everything, it’s always uptempo.”

Claxton’s mere presence is a game changer on both ends of the floor, his skills and shooting range forcing teams to defend the Bulldogs differently, while on defense he alters shots around the rim.

The son of former Georgia All-SEC performer and NBA draft pick Charles Claxton (7-foot, 265 pounds), Nicolas said he always believed he would grow into his game.

“I knew I could do this, I feel I have more left in the tank, once I get my shots falling, just continue to stay confident working in the gym,” Nicolas Claxton said. “I’m trusting the process and enjoying it, day by day.”

Nicolas Claxton in SEC basketball ranks

(through 12-22-18)

• 1st in blocks, 34

• 1st in rebounding, 10.1 per game

• 17th in assists, 2.6 per   game

• 21st in scoring, 12.6 points per game

• 30th in free-throw percentage, 68.1 percent

Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton

DawgNation Georgia basketball

Bulldogs make it 4 straight over Yellow Jackets

Georgia makes surprising history with Georgia Tech win

WATCH: Tom Crean preaches winning ways to UGA

UGA learns its lesson from Tom Crean, holds off Oakland rally

Tom Crean positive about Georgia basketball modest start

Bulldogs get hot-shooting night from Tyree Crump, rip Texas Southern

Guards play well off bench in Georgia basketball win over Kennesaw State

Tom Crean says Georgia basketball has ‘long ways to go’ after Cayman Classic

 

 

 

 

The post WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • Vermont community attempts to make world's largest s'more
    Vermont community attempts to make world's largest s'more
    One Vermont community is celebrating the holidays and the winter solstice with a massive bonfire and what they hope will be the world's largest s'more. The Winter S'morestice takes place Saturday at Camp Meade in Middlesex and includes fire artists and dancers, music, food, beer and wine and, of course, a sampling of the giant s'more. The local Red Hen Bakery will make the 4-by-8-foot (1.2-by-2.4-meter) concoction, baking its own enormous cracker, whipping up marshmallow and using chocolate from a neighboring business. The giant dessert will then be chopped up and shared with attendees. Organizers said they were too late in pursuing a Guinness World Record but may try next year. 'This is going to be a feat of baking engineering,' said bakery co-owner Randy George. The project comes at the bakery's busiest time. 'We will be making the world's largest s'more when we're also making more bread than we've ever made before,' he said. Organizers have also made a massive bush-like structure out of evergreen branches that will be set on fire. Before the fire, people can walk through the small maze inside it.
  • Jacksonville officer injured following Christmas Day shooting, police chase
    Jacksonville officer injured following Christmas Day shooting, police chase
    A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office officer was injured early Christmas morning after a shooting led to a police chase in the 8400 block of Jasper Avenue. >> Read more trending news  At approximately 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the scene in reference to a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was shot in front of his home by a gunman in a white SUV, according to police, and the SUV fled the scene. Police said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled – starting a police chase.  Using forcible stopping tactics, the officers were able to stop the vehicle and apprehend two suspects.  JSO said a third suspect, described as a thin black man with short dreadlocks, fled the scene.  Police said he was wearing a brown sweatshirt. An officer was injured during the pursuit and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man shot was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.   'The circumstances around this incident are unknown at this time and the case will be investigated by the Aggravated Battery Unit. We encourage anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS,' JSO said.     
  • 3-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot during possible road rage incident in Memphis
    3-year-old boy hospitalized after being shot during possible road rage incident in Memphis
    A 3-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.  >> Read more trending news According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Evergreen Street in Crosstown.  Police said the 3-year-old victim – who was not identified – was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. Police said the victim’s family was driving down Jackson and McLean when someone in a gold Volkswagen Jetta pulled up next to them and started shooting.  The 3-year-old boy was hit in the neck, according to MPD.  “If they had any issues toward anybody, you should have went and talked to that man, not a child. Not a child but nowadays, anything goes,” said Colin Wren, the boy’s uncle.  Police said this may be a road rage shooting because the victim's family said they did not know the shooter.  So far this year, there have been at least eight interstate shootings and several road rage shootings within the city. According to police, the child has been upgraded to non-critical condition.  “This is outrageous for a three-year-old, and I got two with me in the car right now,” said Cary Jones, who lives nearby. “We could be passing and get hit the same way out the blue.” At this time, MPD hasn’t released any additional information about the other car involved in this incident.    
  • Report: Man wearing GPS monitor flees police in Altamonte Springs, gets arrested
    Report: Man wearing GPS monitor flees police in Altamonte Springs, gets arrested
    An attempted arrest at an Altamonte Springs gas station took an unexpected turn when a man jumped in a car and drove away, only to be caught by police tracking his GPS monitor, according to an arrest report.  >> Read more trending news Members of the Altamonte Springs police street crime unit followed Donald Morse to a 7-Eleven gas station on State Road 436.  Dashcam video shows an officer activating his lights. Morse, who police said was in the driver’s seat, shuts his door as the officer approaches his car.  Morse takes off. He swerves around another unmarked police unit that blocked him in and hits the car right next to him at the gas pump. Investigators said he narrowly missed several other cars and people in the parking lot as he fled the scene.  'We definitely try to tactically approach these situations so that no one can get hurt or any property damage is caused, but he was pretty adamant about not getting caught,” said Evelyn Estevez, spokeswoman for the Altamonte Springs Police Department.  Four days later, officers tracked Morse to Wekiva Springs Road through a GPS ankle monitor he was ordered to wear a few months back after he was arrested on drug-trafficking charges.  Investigators said he was driving the same vehicle from this incident. They waited for him to get out of the car to make the arrest.    
  • Outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown pardons 143 felons, issues 131 Christmas Eve commutations
    Outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown pardons 143 felons, issues 131 Christmas Eve commutations
    California Gov. Jerry Brown issued 143 pardons and 131 commutations Monday, CNN reported, bringing his career total to 1,736 and 284 respectively. The Christmas Eve clemency requests have become a tradition for Brown, who leaves office next month after serving as the state’s governor for the past eight years as well as from 1975 to 1983. >> Read more trending news Brown also ordered new testing of DNA in a high-profile 1983 quadruple murder, CNN reported. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Bee reported the state’s Supreme Court has intervened for the seventh time in recent weeks, rejecting one of Brown’s Christmas Eve commutations.   In addition to Monday’s rejection, the California high court also denied Friday night clemency requests for three men convicted in fatal shootings; two sentence commutations issued in November; and another clemency request earlier this month, the Bee reported. All but one of his commutations and more than three-quarter of his pardons have been offered during the past eight years of Brown’s tenure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The second chances, he told the Chronicle, are part of a concerted effort to decrease prison overcrowding.
  • Ga Tech aims to send Johnson out as winner against Minnesota
    Ga Tech aims to send Johnson out as winner against Minnesota
    Paul Johnson simply wants some time off. First things first, though: The 61-year-old coach will lead Georgia Tech for the final time Wednesday against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl. 'This is my 40th straight year of coaching without a break, and it's probably time for a break,' Johnson said. 'That's kind of unheard of in this profession. Usually they take you out before then, or at least you have a break somewhere along the line. So, I'll take a break and re-evaluate, and who knows? If it's the last game, it's the last game. If I decide I can't live without it, I may come back. Right now, I just don't know.' Johnson is 82-59 at Georgia Tech over 11 seasons — 7-5 this season — and 128-88 overall, including six seasons at Navy. Johnson does know what he's going to do with some of his free time: He will be a proud father as daughter Kaitlyn performs opera. 'It's time,' he said. YOUNG GOPHERS Minnesota has a nation-high 52 percent of its roster filled by freshmen. 'You'll see close to eight freshmen starting on offense, maybe as much as five or six on defense,' Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. 'But that's what we said at the beginning of the year would happen. It's been fun to watch this team mature, end the year winning two out of three.' The Golden Gophers (6-6) became bowl eligible with two wins over quality opponents. They beat Purdue 41-10 and won at Wisconsin 37-15 in November, knocking off the Badgers for the first time in 15 years and for the first time on the road since 1994. ON THE GROUND Georgia Tech throws fewer than 10 times per game on average and defenses still can't slow down its triple-option, which has helped the team lead the nation with 335 yards rushing per game. 'Playing Georgia Tech, especially on defense, is a major challenge,' Fleck said. 'Not only just because of the players they have and the coaching they have, but the system and the style is different. You change a little bit of your defensive system to be able to stop the triple-option and to be able to stop that type of scheme.' Minnesota, meanwhile, has a spread-style offense that gives quarterback Tanner Morgan a steady dose of run-pass options at the line and read-option running plays. When Morgan has dropped back, he has found plenty of success on slant routes. His receivers are led by junior Tyler Johnson, an All-Big Ten player who has 74 receptions for 1,112 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. 'It's kind of a contrast of styles,' Johnson said. 'So, it'll be interesting.' ON D IN THE D Georgia Tech ranked in the middle of the pack in Atlantic Coast Conference with its 27.5 points allowed per game, but ranked 12th in the nation by forcing 25 turnovers. It was a big improvement from last season's total of 10 takeaways. Junior defensive end Anree Saint-Amour led the Yellow Jackets with 11 tackles for losses, four sacks and three forced fumbles. Minnesota's defense fell apart so badly during Big Ten play that Fleck fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith after a 55-31 loss to Illinois on Nov. 3 in which the Gophers allowed 646 total yards. In their first six conference games, Minnesota gave up averages of 43.2 points and 507.7 yards. The Gophers allowed 16.3 points and 305.6 yards over their final three games. Minnesota defensive end Carter Coughlin tied for the Big Ten lead with nine sacks. The unit will be without senior linebacker Blake Cashman, who announced his intention to skip the bowl game and begin focusing on preparation for the NFL draft. STREAKING Both teams are rolling into the Motor City with momentum after late-season surges. The Yellow Jackets won four of their last five games and six of eight. After slumping to 4-5, the Golden Gophers managed to earn a bowl bid in Fleck's second season. HE SAID IT Georgia Tech hired former Temple coach Geoff Collins, a Georgia native, as Johnson's replacement earlier this month. So how important are the extra practices that come with a bowl bid? 'For us, it's not going to be real important,' Johnson deadpanned. 'They're going to have a new coach.' ___ AP Sports Writers Dave Campbell in Minneapolis and Charles Odum in Atlanta contributed to this report. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 ___ Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at https://twitter.com/LarryLage
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.