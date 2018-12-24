Listen Live
College
WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving
Close

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia basketball-UGA-Nicolas Claxton

ATLANTA — Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean knew he had something special in sophomore forward Nicolas Claxton just two practices into taking over as the Bulldogs head coach last March.

“It’s the second workout and I’m watching him, and we’re starting to work on going with the other hand, and I thought ‘he can be really good with this,’ “Crean said after Claxton came off the bench to record his fifth double-double of the season and lead a 70-59 win over Georgia Tech.

RELATED: Claxton steps up in clutch, leads win over Yellow Jackets

‘I was watching film and seeing what he was comfortable with, but also, what can we work on with him that’s gong to stretch his confidence, and to stretch his conference you’r going to stretch his game,” he said. “We started putting him on the perimeter more, working with his shooting, forcing him to go right, dropping his shoulder, having to guard guards.”

Georgia has essentially created a monster, as the 6-foot-11 Claxton leads the SEC in rebounding (10.1 per game) and blocked shots (34), while also ranked amount league leaders in assists (17th), scoring (21st) and free-throw percentage (30th).

Nicolas Claxton prepares to block shot/Photo courtesy UGA sports

“I think Claxton is really good, he’s a pro,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “He hit a big shot today, and he’s long.”

Claxton’s 6-foot-11 frame alone creates problems, but Crean notes how his skill and athleticism have him ascending quickly.

“He’s got tremendous agility, he moves his feet extremely well,” Crean said. “We’re really comfortable with him guarding one to five, and he’s a shot maker.

“He’s a joy to work with, and he’s really just scratching the surface.”

Crean knows a pro when he sees one, having coached NBA stars Dwayne Wade at Marquette and Victor Oladipo and Yogi Ferral at Indiana.

Claxton, a 3-star prospect out of Greenville, S.C., had a handful of offers before choosing Georgia.

It’s clear he has clicked quickly with his new head coach and the Bulldogs uptempo scheme.

“Coach Crean and the staff are very demanding, the pace is a lot faster,” Claxton said. “We’re still adjusting to it, and we’re enjoying it. Everybody is having a lot more fun out there. Games, practices, walk-throughs, everything, it’s always uptempo.”

Claxton’s mere presence is a game changer on both ends of the floor, his skills and shooting range forcing teams to defend the Bulldogs differently, while on defense he alters shots around the rim.

The son of former Georgia All-SEC performer and NBA draft pick Charles Claxton (7-foot, 265 pounds), Nicolas said he always believed he would grow into his game.

“I knew I could do this, I feel I have more left in the tank, once I get my shots falling, just continue to stay confident working in the gym,” Nicolas Claxton said. “I’m trusting the process and enjoying it, day by day.”

Nicolas Claxton in SEC basketball ranks

(through 12-22-18)

• 1st in blocks, 34

• 1st in rebounding, 10.1 per game

• 17th in assists, 2.6 per   game

• 21st in scoring, 12.6 points per game

• 30th in free-throw percentage, 68.1 percent

Georgia forward Nicolas Claxton

DawgNation Georgia basketball

Bulldogs make it 4 straight over Yellow Jackets

Georgia makes surprising history with Georgia Tech win

WATCH: Tom Crean preaches winning ways to UGA

UGA learns its lesson from Tom Crean, holds off Oakland rally

Tom Crean positive about Georgia basketball modest start

Bulldogs get hot-shooting night from Tyree Crump, rip Texas Southern

Guards play well off bench in Georgia basketball win over Kennesaw State

Tom Crean says Georgia basketball has ‘long ways to go’ after Cayman Classic

 

 

 

 

The post WATCH: Georgia basketball rising star Nicolas Claxton a gift that keeps giving appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Turkey invites Trump, White House says nothing being planned
    Turkey invites Trump, White House says nothing being planned
    A Turkish official said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's invitation to visit the country. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that Trump wants to make the trip in 2019 but a date hasn't been set. The White House confirmed the invitation for Trump to visit next year, adding: 'While nothing definite is being planned, the president is open to a potential meeting in the future.' Kalin said Erdogan extended the invitation during a weekend phone call between the presidents on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria. Trump tweeted Sunday that he had a 'long and productive' call with Erdogan in which they discussed 'the slow & highly coordinated' pullout of U.S. military personnel.
  • Trump takes calls from children who want to find Santa Claus
    Trump takes calls from children who want to find Santa Claus
    President Donald Trump answered Christmas Eve telephone calls from children anxious to locate Santa. Trump asked one child whether he still believed in Santa and told another 'I'll talk to you again.' First lady Melania Trump joined the president and told a caller Santa was in the Sahara. Several minutes later, she reported that Santa was far away in Morocco but would be at the caller's home on Christmas morning. The NORAD Tracks Santa program wasn't affected by the government shutdown. It's run by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado using pre-approved Defense Department funding. The program became a Christmas Eve tradition after a child mistakenly called the forerunner to the North American Aerospace Defense Command in 1955 and asked to speak to Santa.
  • Deputies arrest 'The Grinch,' charged with 'attempting to steal Christmas'
    Deputies arrest 'The Grinch,' charged with 'attempting to steal Christmas'
    The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told the residents of Maquoketa, Iowa, that they can sleep well this Christmas Eve after officers apprehended “The Grinch.”  The humorous post was added to their official Facebook Page Monday afternoon, noting that his heart may be growing: “He has shown considerable improvement with his Christmas spirit, and will be released once his heart has finished growing three sizes. ” >> Read more trending news The “suspect” was transported to the Jackson County Detention Center without incident.
  • Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career
    Outgoing GBI Director reflects on his career
    After 45 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this Christmas Eve will be the last for Director Vernon Keenan. Channel 2's Aaron Diamant sat down with Keenan for a look back over his career with law enforcement.  Keenan will turn in his gun and badge on Jan. 1. Our exclusive interview with the outgoing GBI director, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Ga. cuts food stamps for thousands with new system tracking recipients Ex-Atlanta Falcons star Jamal Anderson arrested in dispute over $50, police say Big Christmas: Local couple adopts 7 boys from the same family
  • 'It was in the spirit of Christmas': Salvation Army chooses not to prosecute thieves
    'It was in the spirit of Christmas': Salvation Army chooses not to prosecute thieves
    The Salvation Army caught four thieves red-handed in Matthews, North Carolina, but it is giving the shoplifters a second chance instead of prosecuting them.  >> Read more trending news The Salvation Army says it knew something was wrong when four people were there for four hours, piling up several shopping carts with clothes.  The Salvation Army says some of the shoplifters started putting the clothes on and walked out of the store wearing them.  Salvation Army Capt. Brett Cundiff said, “We’re the cheapest place in town but even on Wednesday everything is 50 percent off already but they’re just desperate.” The store is often a place where desperate people come for help but on Wednesday it was also where the desperate people came to steal.  Cundiff said, “It was the better name brand stuff and electronics that would do well at pawn shop and that kind of thing. We could’ve called police. We have video, we have photographs, we know clear as day who they were.” Instead of calling police, Cundiff says they made a different decision. “It was in the spirit of Christmas, being generous and saying we know you did something wrong but if you stop further we won’t go any further with it,' he explained.  Grace is something the Salvation Army preaches year-round and this case gave them the chance to put it to practice.  Cundiff said, “Christmas represents a new chance for everybody. We celebrate Christmas because of the birth of the Christ child and we celebrate that at the Salvation Army and we believe that and extend that same grace to everybody.” While they aren’t prosecuting the thieves, there is something they do hope they do.  “The main thing that our stores support in Charlotte is a drug and alcohol program. They have substance abuse issues, we would open our doors to any of them who would like to come in and get treatment free of cost,' Cundiff said.  The Salvation Army said police have arrested people for stealing at the store before and they will call officers if the thieves come back. This isn’t a get-out-of-jail card but instead, it's a special chance to change.  This isn't the first time the Salvation Army has been targeted by thieves.  A few weeks ago, surveillance video captured two men grabbing donations off the back door of the Salvation Army before driving away in a white truck. 
  • Judge: Honduran mother can't be deported without daughter
    Judge: Honduran mother can't be deported without daughter
    A judge on Monday ordered the U.S. government not to deport a Honduran woman, whose lawyers worry about her being separated from her 15-year-old daughter who has been detained with her for six months. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss issued the temporary restraining order at the request of the woman's lawyers, who feared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement might deport her before they could appeal after Christmas and leave the teenager alone in government custody. The lawyers say the woman and her daughter came to the U.S. two years ago after gang members in Honduras held them at gunpoint and demanded they pay protection money. The mother and daughter are detained together at the family detention center in the South Texas city of Dilley. While the daughter has a case for asylum pending, an immigration judge on Friday denied the mother's request to reopen her immigration case. Shalyn Fluharty, who is managing attorney of the Dilley Pro Bono Project and representing the mother and daughter, said that the teen has tried to take her own life at least once in detention and that she needs her mother. 'Her psychological well-being is in a critical state,' Fluharty said. The mother and daughter were initially allowed out of detention while their immigration cases proceeded, but ICE detained them both in June. The daughter had her 15th birthday in detention last week. The Dilley facility, which has a capacity of 2,400, is used by ICE to hold mothers and daughters together. Fluharty said she had never heard of anyone being detained at Dilley for six months. An agreement known as the Flores settlement bars the prolonged detention of immigrant children. Fluharty said the teen and her mother fear that she would be sexually assaulted or killed if sent back to Honduras. But if the mother was deported and the daughter kept in the U.S., the teen would likely be placed in a government facility for unaccompanied minors. That's what occurred with hundreds of children earlier this year after their parents were deported under a zero-tolerance immigration policy that led to large-scale family separations. More than 14,000 minors were in government custody last week, many in large, crowded facilities that pediatricians and mental health experts say are unsuitable for children. 'That choice is fundamentally unfair and should never be posed to a child,' Fluharty said. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who has visited several facilities in Texas to call attention to immigration detention, met with the detained Honduran mother during a visit to Dilley and has called attention to her and her daughter's case. Merkley questioned whether the U.S. government was using the threat of deporting the mother to force the teen to give up her own asylum case. 'This is a form of psychological pressure,' Merkley said Monday. 'We need to have the best interest of the child in mind, and that means not separating her from the mother and not keeping her in prison.' Fluharty said she plans to appeal the mother's case Wednesday after the government holiday for Christmas. It's unclear whether immigration courts will be open due to the partial government shutdown that began Saturday. A spokeswoman for ICE said the agency could not comment on the case due to the shutdown. The U.S. Department of Justice did not return messages seeking comment Monday.
