College
WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean preaches winning ways to Bulldogs
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia basketball-UGA-Derek Ogbeide

ATHENS — Tom Crean is best known as a coach and teacher of basketball, but the philosophy he’s planting in his Georgia players is just as important as he looks to rebuild the program.

One of Crean’s lessons was on display on Tuesday when his Bulldogs held off a late Oakland rally for an 81-69 win at Stegeman Coliseum on a night his team was running out of energy after to emotionally challenging practices.

RELATED: Georgia basketball puts down its foot, holds off Oakland

“Something I’ve always carried with me since I’ve heard it, from pastor Charles Stanley from Atlanta (First Baptist Church) … he said ‘disappointment is inevitable, but discouragement is a choice,” Crean said Tuesday night. “I was at Marquette when I first saw that, but I’ve always tried to apply that in my own life and with my team.”

Georgia was a disappointed team after blowing an 18-point lead and losing to No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday, and Crean knew it.

The former Marquette and Indiana coach also knew how to get his team over the defeat and ready to compete again.

“The team was down the other night with that loss, they knew they had opportunities, and they’ve went at it the last two days, because we had to get it out of our system and get over it,” Crean said. “We got better … and the bottom line is we found a way tonight.

“The game is always giving you something, and tonight it was the lane and the free-throw line.”

Georgia (6-4) was 19-of-26 shooting at the line and out-scored Oakland 28-18 in the paint and 18-7 on second-chance points.

Nicolas Claxton recorded his fourth double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Rayshawn Hammonds had his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

But it was guards William “Turtle” Jackson and Teshaun Hightower meeting with the media, both players explaining how the discipline and mindset Crean has brought made the difference.

“We really just focused on what (Crean) was saying,” said Hightower, who ran the point much of the game and scored 16 points. “We just have to stick to the game plan and talk on defense.”

Jackson, who hit four 3-pointers as UGA raced to a 27-10 lead, said it came down to following Gran’s plan.

“We felt we brought a lot of energy, and we listened to Coach Crean and executed,” Jackson said, asked the difference between Saturday night’s meltdown and Tuesday night’s victory.

The Bulldogs return to action at noon on Saturday at Georgia Tech (TV: ESPNU).

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean

 

DawgNation Georgia basketball

The post WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean preaches winning ways to Bulldogs appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Deion Jones has his eyes back on the ball for Atlanta
    Deion Jones has his eyes back on the ball for Atlanta
    Falcons coach Dan Quinn saves some of his highest compliments for defenders who never take their eyes off the ball. Not surprisingly, Quinn raves often about third-year linebacker Deion Jones. The only problem is that Jones, a Pro Bowl alternate pick last season, missed 10 games with a broken foot, and the once-sleek defense fell apart without its signal-caller. But now that Jones is back and healthy, Quinn likes his chances as Atlanta (5-9) prepares to visit Carolina (6-8). 'Our attempts on the football are higher over the last three weeks,' Quinn said. 'Last week was higher than the week before, and that was higher than the week before, and the week before. For him being back in the lineup, that's also a strong indicator of his awareness of the football.' Jones isn't accustomed to getting embarrassed in coverage. He knows his skills are as stout against the pass as they are against the run, so when David Johnson beat him on a 40-yard catch and run on the opening drive of last week's win over Arizona, Jones was livid. 'It kind of throws you off a little bit, and then I have to reset and get back to my details and keep fighting,' Jones told The Associated Press. 'There was still a lot of game to play.' Indeed, on the Cardinals' next possession, Jones was shading Johnson in coverage when defensive end Vic Beasley tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage. Jones snatched the ball from the air and ran 41 yards for a tying touchdown. That was his third score in eight career interceptions. He also had a pick in the end zone last year to save a narrow win over New Orleans. 'I'm always after the ball, man,' Jones said. . That's what we preach, and I try to live that every down when I'm out there. If I see an opp, I take my swing at it. What the Falcons missed most about Jones was his speed. At 6-foot-1, 222 pounds, he has the same size and quickness he had at his pro day at LSU, where he dazzled scouts by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. His pick-six against the Cardinals began the best day of the year for Atlanta's defense. Though it came against an Arizona offense riddled with injuries and horrible statistics, the Falcons still got an interception from Brian Poole and a fumble recovery from Poole and Grady Jarrett. But as they prepare to face a Carolina offense that has backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke replacing injured star Cam Newton, the Falcons need another shutdown performance to improve on a defense that ranks second-worst in third-down percentage and red-zone efficiency, fourth-worst in scoring and eighth-worst against the run. The most important matchup could likely be Jones against Panthers multipurpose back Christian McCaffrey, who can be a nightmare to cover man-to-man. 'That's strength on strength in that instance,' Quinn said. 'We'll rely on Debo quite a bit in that way.' Even if Jones has a slipup similar to one he had against Arizona, Quinn likes his linebacker's chances over the course of a full game. 'It doesn't happen that often with him,' Quinn said. 'People try him a lot, but he's usually right there ready to respond.' Notes: WR Julio Jones was held out of practice Wednesday with a sore hip. Quinn said Jones will play at Carolina. ... Quinn officially ruled out RB Devonta Freeman, sidelined since Week 5 with a groin injury, for the last two games. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama visits D.C. children's hospital
    PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama visits D.C. children's hospital
  • Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
    Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
    An Oklahoma father surprised his daughter with a Christmas gift she wanted for years: a dog.  >> Read more trending news  However, this wasn’t just any dog, Lance Fuqua explained in a Facebook post. It seems his daughter, Hallee Fuqua, had been volunteering at a local humane society. “She fell in love with a dog named Rambo and visited him often,” Lance Fuqua said. Even though he and his wife told their daughter she should wait until after she graduates from college to adopt a dog, the couple adopted Rambo and were able to keep it a secret with help from the shelter. “She found out this weekend that Rambo had been adopted and she was broken,” Fuqua said. >> Trending: Your dog knows when you’re behaving badly, new research shows The Fuquas surprised their daughter with the dog and recorded the reunion, posting the touching video on social media.  
  • Woman leads police on chase driving 100 mph going the wrong way, police say
    Woman leads police on chase driving 100 mph going the wrong way, police say
    It took some spike strips and two PIT maneuvers to stop a woman who led deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County. The woman, Jennifer Ann Martin, 43, had a warrant for violating probation and investigators believe that’s why she took off when a deputy attempted to pull her over. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8 p.m. A deputy noticed Martin was driving with an expired tag. When they attempted to pull her over, she took off. Investigators say she drove recklessly by passing other cars, she drove in the wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic, and reached speeds close to 100 mph. TRENDING STORIES: Mom sentenced for running 1 of largest prostitution rings ever in DeKalb Police on scene of deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta GBI employee poses for photo with murder victim's remains GSP troopers laid down spike strips, but they say Martin kept going although all her tires were losing air. As she attempted to get on Interstate 85, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver. It stopped the car for a bit, but Martin took off again. That’s when a trooper did a second PIT maneuver that finally stopped the woman. When deputies ran Martin’s name through their system, they learned she had a warrant for violating probation. Now, between deputies and troopers, Martin is facing 11 more charges. “She put other people’s lives at risk,” said Martin’s neighbor Wendy Kamp. Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to a few neighbors. They watched the video and can’t believe Martin went that far. “Wow you’d figure in your 40’s you would have learned by now that you can’t outrun the police. Why would you risk it, what if you killed somebody, I'm sorry,” said Kamp.
  • New RICO charges filed against alleged fake dentist, husband
    New RICO charges filed against alleged fake dentist, husband
    The woman accused of working as a dentist despite not having a license must now answer to additional charges, along with her husband. On Wednesday, a Paulding County grand jury indicted both Krista and John Szewczyk on charges related to their alleged illegal dental office.  It’s the second indictment in Paulding since August for Krista Szewczyk, who is also charged with practicing dentistry without a license in Cobb County. But it is the first time her husband, a former Paulding sheriff’s deputy, has been criminally charged in the case. The Szewczyks, who live in Dallas, are accused of racketeering, practicing dentistry without a license, insurance fraud and writing an unlawful prescription in the 56-count indictment obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  “Neither Krista Szewczyk or John Szewczyk are licensed dentists but owned and operated a business that provided dental services,” the indictment states.  The pair is charged with two counts under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. RICO is often used by prosecutors to prove that a legal business was being used for illegal means. In the Szewczyks' case, the dental office was a licensed business, but according to investigators, the two schemed to provide illegal dental services and then billed insurance companies fraudulently.  Investigators believe John Szewczyk owned the business and paid bills while assisting his wife in managing the office. Krista Szewczyk, 47, allegedly pulled teeth, applied fillings, replaced crowns and wrote prescriptions for pain medications in the dental office. She has no medical license and isn’t even a dental hygienist, records show. Additionally, the pair is accused of billing insurance companies as though a licensed doctor performed the procedures, the indictment states. Insurance claims were also allegedly submitted for dental work that was never done.  On Aug. 23, Krista Szewczyk was arrested after a Paulding grand jury indicted her on 48 counts, including 40 counts of practicing dentistry without a license, three counts of writing unlawful prescriptions, one count of forgery and three counts of insurance fraud. Two weeks later, Szewczyk was arrested in Cobb, where Marietta police also believe she performed dental work.  As early as 2012, Krista Szewczyk was performing illegal work on the mouths of customers, according to her previous indictment. She was accused of posing as a dentist, but at that time, her husband was a Paulding sheriff’s deputy, and the DA’s office there determined it was a conflict of interest to pursue the charges. Instead, Szewczyk was offered a pre-trial diversion program, the DA’s office previously said.  But investigators allege Krista Szewczyk continued to run her practice. She later closed the Paulding office and re-opened in Marietta.  The Georgia Board of Dentistry, whose prime responsibility is protecting dental patients, knew by at least 2014 that Krista Szewczyk may have been violating the law, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. But rather than issue a cease and desist order and impose fines, as the board has done nearly four dozen times in similar cases since 2000, the board referred the case to prosecutors. This article was written by Alexis Stevens with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
  • Q&A: What's in the criminal justice bill - and what isn't
    Q&A: What's in the criminal justice bill - and what isn't
    Questions and answers about the criminal justice bill that appears to be heading for approval by Congress and being signed into law by President Donald Trump: WHAT'S IN THE BILL? The bill enhances employment and training opportunities so that federal prisoners are better prepared to return to society. It gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and eases mandatory minimum sentences. On the sentencing front, the bill reduces the life sentence for offenders with three convictions, or 'three strikes,' to 25 years. It reduces the mandatory minimum sentence for felony drug offenses to 15 years from 20. Another provision would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before late 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty. The bill also encourages prisoners to participate in programs designed to reduce the risk of recidivism, with the reward being the accumulation of credits that can be used to gain an earlier release to a halfway house or home confinement to finish out their sentence. It prohibits prisoners convicted of a wide range of serious offenses from earning such credits and gaining earlier release. The measure also seeks to improve various aspects of prison life by requiring prisoners to be placed within 500 driving miles of their home, by banning the shackling of pregnant women and by guaranteeing free access to feminine hygiene products WHAT'S NOT IN THE BILL? Many advocacy groups wanted the changes easing the severity of mandatory minimum sentences to apply retroactively. That would mean a prisoner sentenced to life in prison under the 'three strikes' rule could petition for the 25-year minimum that would be established under the legislation. But to get the backing of law enforcement groups, supporters agreed to make the changes apply to future offenders, with the one exception being the prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before late 2010. The National Fraternal Order of Police has held the position that making sentencing changes for drug traffickers retroactive sends a message that the justice system is not serious about keeping drug dealers out of communities. Its backing of the bill was viewed as a major breakthrough by sponsors. WHO SUPPORTED THE BILL AND WHO DIDN'T? A wide range of conservative and liberal groups backed it. The Faith and Freedom Coalition, which advocates for social conservatives, supported the bill. It also got support from FreedomWorks, which is widely associated with the tea party movement, and the Heritage Foundation, an influential conservative think tank. On the left, the American Civil Liberties Union lobbied for the legislation, as did the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. The National Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police also weighed in with support. But the National Sheriff's Association opposed the measure and described it as a 'very dangerous bill.' ARE ALL PRISONERS AFFECTED? The bill applies only to federal prisons, which house about 180,000 prisoners. That's fewer than 10 percent of all the inmates in the United States. WHY NOW? President Barack Obama was the first president to visit a federal prison while in office and sought to make criminal justice reform part of his legacy. He succeeded in making some changes to the criminal justice system with 2010 legislation that reduced the disparities between mandatory crack and powder cocaine sentences. But more expansive efforts faltered despite having significant bipartisan support. Indeed, many of the features of the First Step Act that passed the Senate on Tuesday were part of legislation introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in 2015. The 2015 bill passed overwhelmingly in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but stalled without getting a vote on the floor, with some Republicans adamantly opposed and a presidential election looming. Politics also played a part. 'The Republicans here simply didn't want to give Obama a win,' said Jesselyn McCurdy, a deputy director at the American Civil Liberties Union. President Donald Trump's support for the bill altered the political dynamic, according to longtime Republican and Democratic supporters of criminal justice reform. 'We were stuck. Then came a breakthrough I never expected: the election of Donald Trump as president,' said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Trump's support gave political cover to wavering Republicans, with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., describing Trump's efforts as 'the only way to get the Republicans to the table, to start the conversation.' Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also was credited with winning support for the bill. Durbin said Kushner 'has a passion for prison reform' and 'he wasted no time getting involved and engaged in the effort.
