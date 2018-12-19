Listen Live
WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean preaches winning ways to Bulldogs
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia basketball-UGA-Derek Ogbeide

ATHENS — Tom Crean is best known as a coach and teacher of basketball, but the philosophy he’s planting in his Georgia players is just as important as he looks to rebuild the program.

One of Crean’s lessons was on display on Tuesday when his Bulldogs held off a late Oakland rally for an 81-69 win at Stegeman Coliseum on a night his team was running out of energy after to emotionally challenging practices.

RELATED: Georgia basketball puts down its foot, holds off Oakland

“Something I’ve always carried with me since I’ve heard it, from pastor Charles Stanley from Atlanta (First Baptist Church) … he said ‘disappointment is inevitable, but discouragement is a choice,” Crean said Tuesday night. “I was at Marquette when I first saw that, but I’ve always tried to apply that in my own life and with my team.”

Georgia was a disappointed team after blowing an 18-point lead and losing to No. 18 Arizona State on Saturday, and Crean knew it.

The former Marquette and Indiana coach also knew how to get his team over the defeat and ready to compete again.

“The team was down the other night with that loss, they knew they had opportunities, and they’ve went at it the last two days, because we had to get it out of our system and get over it,” Crean said. “We got better … and the bottom line is we found a way tonight.

“The game is always giving you something, and tonight it was the lane and the free-throw line.”

Georgia (6-4) was 19-of-26 shooting at the line and out-scored Oakland 28-18 in the paint and 18-7 on second-chance points.

Nicolas Claxton recorded his fourth double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Rayshawn Hammonds had his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

But it was guards William “Turtle” Jackson and Teshaun Hightower meeting with the media, both players explaining how the discipline and mindset Crean has brought made the difference.

“We really just focused on what (Crean) was saying,” said Hightower, who ran the point much of the game and scored 16 points. “We just have to stick to the game plan and talk on defense.”

Jackson, who hit four 3-pointers as UGA raced to a 27-10 lead, said it came down to following Gran’s plan.

“We felt we brought a lot of energy, and we listened to Coach Crean and executed,” Jackson said, asked the difference between Saturday night’s meltdown and Tuesday night’s victory.

The Bulldogs return to action at noon on Saturday at Georgia Tech (TV: ESPNU).

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean

 

The post WATCH: Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean preaches winning ways to Bulldogs appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Woman accused of scamming people, claiming she was wife of California firefighter
    Woman accused of scamming people, claiming she was wife of California firefighter
    She claimed she was the wife of a firefighter who was fighting California’s Holy Fire last month, but she wasn’t. But what she did do, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, was con thousands of dollars from people who wanted to help those who were putting their lives on the line fighting wildfires. Sheriff’s department officials accused Ashley Bemis, 28, of posting photos of a firefighter she claimed was her husband to various social media sites. The posts fooled people into donating more than $2,000 in cash, as well as items like socks, camping equipment and sports drinks, NBC News reported. >> Read more trending news  But this isn’t the first time that law enforcement said Bemis tried to run an online con. Investigators said she had also faked pregnancies online to scam people out of money, NBC News reported. This latest hoax came to light when a fire captain saw her posts and alerted the sheriff’s department, The Associated Press reported. Bemis has been charged with felony grand theft, second-degree burglary, witness intimidation and making false financial statements.  She was jailed on $50,000 bail, NBC News reported.
  • Employee dragged, held at gunpoint during Gwinnett robbery
    Employee dragged, held at gunpoint during Gwinnett robbery
    A woman working at a Norcross pharmacy was dragged across a room while being held at gunpoint during a recent armed robbery, Gwinnett County police said. The robbery occurred on Dec. 7 at VN Pharmacy on Jimmy Carter Boulevard. About 2 p.m., three men wearing surgical masks and gloves entered the business and grabbed a woman working behind the counter. Two of the suspects kicked in an employee access door and dragged the woman into a back room while holding a gun to her head, police said. Channel 2's Tom Regan shows us the terrifying video of the incident and is speaking with investigators about the search for the suspects, for LIVE reports starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. The woman was forced to open a safe, from which the robbers took a large amount of medication, police said. They also took the woman’s purse. The trio fled in a black newer model Ford Taurus, according to police. The suspects were wearing hoods and obscured most of their faces, so there was little identifying information available. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Crime Stoppers tips may be rewarded with up to $2,000 if they lead to an arrest or indictment.
  • Lawsuit: Someone could have locked Chicago woman inside freezer where she died
    Lawsuit: Someone could have locked Chicago woman inside freezer where she died
    A new lawsuit brought by the family of a deceased 19-year-old woman says hotel staff could have locked the woman inside the freezer where she died. >> Read more trending news  Tereasa Martin filed the lawsuit last week against the Crown Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, and others in the death of her daughter, Kenneka Jenkins. Martin is asking for $50 million in compensation. The lawsuit claims hotel staff knew Jenkins was missing from the party she was at for at least an hour before she entered the hotel restaurant's freezer. It further claims Jenkins entered an area that was under construction and should have been closed off from guests. Attorney Geoffrey Fieger said in a press conference that a hotel employee could have inadvertently locked Jenkins in the freezer. 'Through pure negligence, someone noticed that the doors in the kitchen were open. They locked them, they locked them like they should have been locked. They locked the freezer. And unfortunately, they locked Kenneka into the freezer,' Fieger said. Jenkins disappeared in the early morning of Sept. 9, 2017, while attending a party with friends at the hotel, reported The Chicago Tribune. Friends and family went looking for her, but didn't find her body until about 21 hours later. Surveillance video released by police shows Jenkins, apparently intoxicated, stumbling in the hallways of the hotel's kitchen. An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office concluded Jenkins died of hypothermia, with alcohol and a drug used to treat epilepsy and migraines “significant contributing factors.” The Crown Plaza Hotel released a statement saying, in part, that while Jenkins' death was a tragedy, the lawsuit 'has no merit' and the hotel 'will vigorously contest it,' reported WLS-TV.
  • This year, more returns expected before the gifts are opened
    This year, more returns expected before the gifts are opened
    The gifts under the tree haven't been opened yet, but people are already returning their holiday hauls. Delivery company UPS said that it expects its busiest return day to occur before Christmas for the first time. The company said Wednesday there are many reasons for the pre-Christmas return boom, including more people buying stuff for themselves that they want to send back. UPS said it expects to handle 1.5 million returns on Wednesday, and predicts another spike on Jan. 3, when it anticipates it will handle 1.3 million returned packages. Kathleen Marran, who oversees marketing for UPS, said its busiest return day has creeped up earlier and earlier in the past six years as retailers offer their holiday deals weeks before Thanksgiving, giving shoppers more time to change their mind. UPS said it used historical data and information from retailers to come up with its figures. Retailers have also made it easier for shoppers to return goods. Walmart and Target have been adding special areas in stores to make online returns quicker, and Amazon has opened shops inside Kohl's department stores where returns can be dropped off. Other reasons for earlier returns: Hanukkah fell in early December this year and more people are using rental clothing companies for holiday party outfits that they need to send back, said Marran.
  • O'Rourke's liberal credentials questioned as he eyes 2020
    O'Rourke's liberal credentials questioned as he eyes 2020
    During this year's Texas Senate race, some home-state Democrats grumbled that Beto O'Rourke wasn't softening his liberal positions enough to finish a near-upset of Ted Cruz. Now, as the outgoing congressman mulls a 2020 White House run, a small but vocal segment of activists is suggesting he's not liberal enough, arguing he's more about feel-good flash than commitment to values that will excite the party's base. O'Rourke has long rejected the 'progressive' label but also bristles at being called a centrist. But he may not be able to steer clear of an ideological lane forever should he commit to entering the potentially packed Democratic presidential primary field. At issue even as he's still making up his mind are complaints from some liberals that O'Rourke racked up sizeable donations from oil industry executives while challenging Cruz, refrained from endorsing federally subsidized debt-free college proposals and shied away from the 'Medicare-for-all' health care plan backed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, another possible early favorite in the 2020 race. Dan Derozier, chairman of the Houston Democratic Socialists of America's electoral committee, noted that O'Rourke's big-tent political inclusion and optimism has drawn favorable comparisons to Barack Obama in 2008 but may not be practical for accomplishing sweeping liberal goals. 'O'Rourke's message covers rhetorical territory familiar from the Obama era: positive and innocuous, but noncommittal,' Derozier wrote in a Houston Chronicle op-ed. That's a far cry from when O'Rourke got to Congress as an insurgent after toppling longtime Rep. Silvestre Reyes in the 2012 Democratic primary, despite the incumbent picking up an endorsement from Obama and campaigning with Bill Clinton. O'Rourke joined the pro-business New Democrat Coalition, shunning the Congressional Progressive Caucus. He now says he'd instruct new lawmakers to forgo all such groups. Asked after a recent town hall in his hometown of El Paso if he was a 'progressive,' O'Rourke answered simply, 'I don't know.' 'I'm not big on labels,' he told reporters. 'I'm for everyone.' That mirrored the Senate run when O'Rourke was fond of telling rallies, 'You can't be too Republican, can't be too much of a Democrat, can't be too independent, or even too much of a nonvoter to be part of this.' Current criticisms from the left are ironic since Cruz often accused O'Rourke of 'running like Bernie Sanders' and being backed by 'the extreme left.' O'Rourke has endorsed single-payer health care but says he doesn't support 'Medicare-for-all' because expanding the program could adversely affect current recipients. He also wants to legalize marijuana, offer $10,000 per-student federal grants for early childhood education and impeach President Donald Trump. Still, some believe those positions hurt O'Rourke's crossover appeal with moderate Republicans, as did his support for an assault-weapons ban and relaxed federal immigration policies. 'I think Beto made some errors,' said Arthur Schechter, a top Democratic fundraiser in Houston. 'Talking about impeachment really didn't help his campaign in Texas.' O'Rourke had been listed among candidates who signed a no fossil-fuel money pledge, promising to refuse donations worth more than $200 from oil-linked political action committees or oil company executives. According to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, O'Rourke received $420,000-plus from the oil and gas sector, the second most of any 2018 congressional candidate, behind only Cruz. David Turnbull, a spokesman for Oil Change USA, which helped organize the pledge, said O'Rourke may have believed it only applied to donations from outside political groups linked to the oil industry and not also to executives in the field. Though O'Rourke refused donations from all PACs, his name has since been removed from pledge-signers, and Turnbull said his group would still like to see the Texan return those donations. 'It's great that he has signed up to not take PAC money,' Turnbull said. 'But we are focused on extending that pledge further.' An O'Rourke spokesman declined to comment. But his aides privately scoffed at running a campaign that tried to attract broad, bipartisan support in oil-rich Texas without taking donations from executives tied to the industry. They also noted that criticism from the left only intensified after O'Rourke began to be mentioned as a 2020 challenger to more established candidates like Sanders. Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas, said in a presidential field as crowded as 2020 should be for Democrats, intraparty sniping is to be expected, but 'I think that Beto really transcended a lot of progressive, moderate, conservative divisions by expressing his values, by being authentic.' 'The big thing that Beto has been very good at is expressing his values,' said Espinoza, whose Austin-based nonprofit says it 'promotes progressive ideas.' Even some would-be 2020 rivals may agree. Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, a liberal darling who is himself mulling a presidential run, traveled with O'Rourke last weekend to Tornillo, a desert tent city outside El Paso where 2,700 immigrant teens are being held as they seek U.S. asylum. Merkley declined to comment on O'Rourke's liberal credentials but said he was 'really thankful that he was out there fighting for the kids this weekend in partnership.' 'I'm very impressed by his articulate presentation of many issues,' Merkley added, 'including the fight to treat children with decency and respect when they're coming here as refugees.' ___ Associated Press writer Elana Schor in Washington contributed to this report. ___ This story corrects that David Turnbull is the spokesman for Oil Change USA, not Oil Change International.
  • Man tried to set wheelchair-bound mom on fire, police say
    Man tried to set wheelchair-bound mom on fire, police say
    A New Mexico man is accused of dousing his disabled mother with kerosene and trying to set her on fire Monday after she “looked at him like he was stupid,” authorities said.  Johnny V. Jimenez, 27, of Las Cruces, is charged with a felony count of attempted aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon and interference with communication, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held without bond in the county jail.  Jimenez told county detectives he became angry when his mother looked at him in an insulting way. The victim, however, told investigators that her son got mad when she asked him to help cook dinner.  It was her 63rd birthday, Sheriff’s Department officials said.  >> Read more trending news Jimenez’s mother told detectives her son slammed her head into the washing machine, making her fall out of her wheelchair, authorities said. She said he then poured the kerosene on her and tried multiple times to ignite the fuel, but the lighter he was using failed.  She told investigators her son took her cellphone so she could not call for help and left her on the floor for several hours.  The woman was found by her daughter, who stopped by the house to give her mother a birthday card. The daughter confronted her brother and called 911. 
