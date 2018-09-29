Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 85
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Partly Cloudy
H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    82°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 82° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
WATCH: Emotional Jeremy Pruitt ‘they know they were in a football game’
Close

WATCH: Emotional Jeremy Pruitt ‘they know they were in a football game’

WATCH: Emotional Jeremy Pruitt ‘they know they were in a football game’

WATCH: Emotional Jeremy Pruitt ‘they know they were in a football game’

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Tennessee-Pruitt

ATHENS — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt was so impressed with the fight in his team at Georgia that he grew emotional, unable to speak for several seconds.

Coming from a tough, grizzled guy like Pruitt, it caught some off guard.

But then, so did the Vols’ back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter that cut Georgia’s lead to 24-12.

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) went on to beat Tennessee 38-12, but not before the Vols impressed their new head coach.

I can tell you this, the people  on both sides of the field today, they know they were in a football game,” Pruitt said. “We made the right step in the right direction, as far as building our program.”

Pruitt, who served as Georgia’s defensive coordinator under former coach Mark Richt in 2014 and 2015, made it clear he has great respect for the Bulldogs, having recruited some of the current players.

“Georgia’s got a really good football team, they’re very sound, they’re good on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Pruitt said. “They have speed, skilled positions on both sides, have a very good quarterback, two really good quarterbacks, good runners, their tight ends are physical, they can also get out on the perimeter, got good linebackers, got guys that can rush the quarterback, got guys that can play man-to-man in the backend.

“So, when you take the culmination of those types of athletes, it makes you good on special teams.”

And, as Kirby Smart predicted, the Bulldogs would need to come out prepared for a physical football game.

Pruitt said the team in orange made sure Georgia got all it wanted in that sense.

Let me tell you something, that team in red today tried to change the way we fought,” Pruitt said. “That’s the way they’re coached, that’s the way they play. They play the right way.

“Our guys kept fighting which means we’re headed in the right direction and that excites me. That’s why I’m getting a little bit emotional.”

Pruitt said Georgia’s touchdown drive in the second quarter was key, as it gave the Bulldogs a 17-0 halftime edge.

“We had an opportunity right there before the half to keep them out of the end zone, and we didn’t   you got to give Georgia credit, they just pounded us right there,” Pruitt said. “Then our offense got started in the second half. cut the game to 24-12, and Georgia does what a good football team and they put a drive together, and we didn’t have an answer for them.”

Pruitt said he learned Tennessee has some heart from the way it battled the Bulldogs.

“I learned we’ve got fight in us, that we’re not going to quit, it kind of gets me excited,” Pruitt said. “You know these guys on this team have had a lot of negatives go toward them for a long time. I’m proud of them and the way they fought. … It isn’t easy.”

The Vols are off next weekend before traveling to play Auburn and playing host to Alabama.

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt

 

Georgia football vs. Tennessee coverage

• 3 takeaways and Bulldogs rotating QB situation

• Isaac Nauta sets tone, gets game ball

• Bulldogs stock report, some ups and downs

• Instant analysis of Georgia’s 38-12 win over Tennessee

• Georgia recap: scoring, news and multimedia from 38-12

The post WATCH: Emotional Jeremy Pruitt ‘they know they were in a football game’ appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
    Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
    The woman who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were students at Yale has agreed to cooperate with an FBI investigation, her lawyer said. Deborah Ramirez's lawyer, John Clune, said Saturday that agents want to interview Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party in the early 1980s. Two other women have accused the appeals court judge of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, once seen as assured, became uncertain after the allegations and then dramatic Senate testimony Thursday by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party when they were teenagers. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted in favor of Kavanaugh along party lines Friday. While the precise scope of the reopened background investigation of Kavanaugh remained unclear, President Donald Trump told reporters Saturday that 'the FBI, as you know, is all over talking to everybody' and said 'this could be a blessing in disguise.' 'They have free rein. They're going to do whatever they have to do, whatever it is they do. They'll be doing things that we have never even thought of,' Trump said at the White House. 'And hopefully at the conclusion everything will be fine.' The president revisited the question of the scope of the FBI's probe in a late-night tweet Saturday, writing in part, 'I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion.' In a separate action involving the FBI, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the Justice Department and the FBI to open a criminal investigation into 'apparent false statements' that were made to committee investigators alleging sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in 1985. A constituent contacted the office of Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., alleging that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted an acquaintance on a boat in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1985, but Grassley said the person later ''recanted' and apologized for the allegation via social media. Trump ordered the FBI on Friday to reopen Kavanaugh's background investigation after several women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations. Senate leaders agreed to delay a final vote on Kavanaugh's nomination to allow for a one-week FBI investigation. The Judiciary Committee has said the probe should be limited to 'current credible allegations' against Kavanaugh and be finished by next Friday. Leaving the hearing this past Friday, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said it was his understanding there would be an FBI investigation of 'the outstanding allegations, the three of them,' but Republicans have not said whether that was their understanding as well. The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees, but the agency does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations. The investigators will compile information about Kavanaugh's past and provide their findings to the White House and include the information in Kavanaugh's background file, which is available to senators. Kavanaugh and Ford, who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both were teenagers, testified publicly before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge, who Ford says was in the room when a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, said that he will cooperate with any law enforcement agency that will 'confidentially investigate' sexual misconduct allegations against him and Kavanaugh. Judge has also denied misconduct allegations. Lawyers for P.J. Smyth and Leland Ingham Keyser, two others who Ford said were in the house when she was attacked, have said their clients are willing to cooperate 'fully' with the FBI's investigation. An attorney for Keyser reaffirmed her previous statement that she doesn't know Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a gathering or party where he was present, the Judiciary Committee said in a statement Saturday night. A third woman, Julie Swetnick, accused Kavanaugh and Judge of excessive drinking and inappropriate treatment of women in the early 1980s, among other accusations. Kavanaugh has called her accusations a 'joke' and Judge has said he 'categorically' denies the allegations. Swetnick's attorney, Michael Avenatti, said Saturday that his client had not been contacted by the FBI but is willing to fully cooperate with investigators. Speaking to supporters at a rally Saturday night in Wheeling, West Virginia, Trump accused Democrats of using 'ruthless and outrageous tactics' against Kavanaugh and urged voters to support Republicans in November's midterm elections. 'We see this horrible, horrible, radical group of Democrats. You see what's happening right now,' Trump said. 'And they're determined to take back power by any means necessary. You see the meanness, the nastiness. They don't care who they hurt, who they have to run over to get power,' he said. 'We're not going to give it to them,' Trump said. ____ Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington, Jonathan Lemire in New York and Darlene Superville in Wheeling, West Virginia, contributed to this report.
  • 'Don't Vote' signs pop up in several Atlanta neighborhoods
    'Don't Vote' signs pop up in several Atlanta neighborhoods
    Don't Vote' signs have popped up in several Atlanta neighborhoods. There have been sightings in Kirkwood, Old Fourth Ward, and midtown on the Beltline. The signs include the phrases '2020: TRUMP, KEMP' and ' We're on the right track!' Trump is spelled with a backward letter R. 'In the area that they are, with the backwards 'R' in the name of Trump and the Russian sickle, I think someone is having a little fun,' said Channel 2 Action News political analyst Bill Crane.  Channel 2's Rikki Klaus contacted the 'Kemp for Governor' spokesman about signs and he said, decisively, Kemp's camp did not post the signs. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game Pre-K teachers accused of zip-tying students' hands behind their backs DA deciding whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus Crane said the part of the sign that says 'Paid for by the Republican Socialist Party of Georgia' is humorous because Republicans and Socialists hold different political beliefs. He thinks the signs are intended for another party ahead of the gubernatorial election. 'I think it's about stoking turnout for Democrats,' Crane said. Klaus spoke with potential voters about the signs. 'I think it only exists to irk people and not actually contribute to the political conversation,' Hemal Prasad said. 'It seems kind of like a joke, honestly,' Alson Chiu said. Klaus searched the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission website for the Republican Socialist Party of Georgia, but nothing came up. Crane said political action committees are required to register with the state. 'You don't get around the law, even if it is in fact a joke, if you're engaging in political speech,' Crane said. Crane said that whomever put the signs out could face a fine. The signs also include the hashtag #VoteNov6.
  • Family, friends of murdered teen still looking for answers 19 years later
    Family, friends of murdered teen still looking for answers 19 years later
    Family and friends of a murdered teenager promise to never give up. Elaine Nix used a pay phone to call her boyfriend before she disappeared from a Gainesville gas station in September of 1999.  The next morning, her mother discovered her car. Her body was found behind an industrial park in Gwinnett County nine days later. 'There's a murderer out there, and they could be killing someone else,' Nix's best friend, Jennifer Boyd, told Channel 2 Action News. 'This is not going to be a cold case forever. We want to know what happened to Elaine Nix. We want to know who did this to her.' Friends and family of Nix gathered around her grave site Saturday night to remember their loved one. TRENDING STORIES: Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game Pre-K teachers accused of zip-tying students' hands behind their backs DA deciding whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus “She was the sweetest girl. She would do anything for anybody,” Boyd said. 'We will never forget Elaine. She meant so much to each and every one of us.' Police used dental records and tattoos to identify her body, but to this day, the cause of her death remains a mystery. 'We will never give up on her case and finding justice for her because there's a murderer out there and they could be killing someone else,' Boyd said. At last check, Gwinnett County police have not named any suspects.
  • Man with schizophrenia arrested after throwing his 4-year-old brother off apartment roof in New York
    Man with schizophrenia arrested after throwing his 4-year-old brother off apartment roof in New York
    A 20-year-old man with a history of mental illness threw his 4-year-old brother off their apartment building roof Saturday in Brooklyn, police said.  >> Read more trending news  Shawn Smith flagged down officers and directed them to his brother’s body around 3:30 a.m., the New York Daily News reported.  Officers found Shimron Smith lying unconscious in the courtyard of the apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.  Shawn Smith, who has a history of schizophrenia, was arrested and charged with murder after throwing his brother from the roof of the seven-story building, the New York Daily News reported.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Thousands in Central Park panic after barrier collapse
    Thousands in Central Park panic after barrier collapse
    Fearing possible gunshots, it took only the collapse of a police barrier at a politically charged New York celebrity music show Saturday to send thousands of spectators fleeing in panic. About 60,000 people had filled the park's Great Lawn for the eight-hour Global Citizen Festival. They listened to big-name personalities from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Sen. Jeff Flake to Janet Jackson and John Legend who all urged spectators to get involved in the nation's troubled politics. Suddenly, just before 8 p.m., the police barrier that was meant to keep the crowd in check toppled over, releasing a clanging sound that terrified many spectators. Authorities quickly assured the crowd they were safe, and that no shots had been fired. And Coldplay leader Chris Martin told spectators that 'nobody is trying to hurt anyone,' eliciting cheers from the audience. 'There's no need to run fast. There's no need to push people out of the way.' The intense reaction underlined the burning social justice issues that dominated the event, which had started on a warm, sunny afternoon, with long lines forming for access. Also scheduled were Cardi B, The Weeknd and other pop stars. Some speakers asked the audience to call their Congress members to react to this week's Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. 'We want equal justice and a full investigation for the Supreme Court nominee, not investigations of limited time, not investigations of limited scope,' Cuomo said. 'And it means before you put a person on the Supreme Court to administer justice, we want to make sure justice is done.' In a video clip, former first lady Michelle Obama urged people to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. Speaking outside the show, Sen. Christopher Coons, a Delaware Democrat, called Flake 'the real hero' after Friday's testimony that led the Arizona Republican to demand an FBI investigation into alleged sexual abuse accusations against Kavanaugh. During a break in the Senate session on Friday, Coons said Saturday in New York, Flake's 'first comment to me when we went sort of backstage in the anteroom was, this is tearing this country apart, and I deeply respect Jeff for standing up to a ton of pressure to demand a one-week pause and an expanded FBI background check.' Legend introduced his new song, 'Preach,' whose message he said is that people can't just preach but must act. 'In the song, we talk about how frustrating it can be to look at your phone, read the news, see what's happening,' he told the audience. 'It's not enough for us to talk about it or tweet about it, we've got to do something.
  • Nola, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 3-0
    Nola, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 3-0
    Aaron Nola finished off a stellar season in typically dominant fashion. Nola pitched seven shutout innings to help the Philadelphia Phillies snap a nine-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. In his final start of the year, Nola (17-6) allowed two hits and struck out eight with four walks. The right-hander ended 2018 with a 2.37 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 212 1/3 innings. He likely will fall short of a NL Cy Young award after stumbling a bit in September. Nola entered 1-3 with a 4.60 ERA and nine home runs allowed in September before returning to the form his displayed for most of the season on Saturday. 'It feels good,' Nola said, 'but I think it feels better for us as a team.' Rather than focus on any particular statistic, Nola said he was happiest about staying healthy and making all of his starts. His aim every outing is a team goal. 'Just try to win ballgames and try to go deep in ballgames,' he said. After taking a month off, Nola will begin tuning up for 2019. 'Just stay consistent, keep working on my delivery and try to learn more and more about the game,' he said. Cesar Hernandez had a two-run single in the seventh inning to back Nola. The NL East champion Braves will play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Colorado Rockies in the NLDS, and Atlanta still could host the series. The Braves (90-71) and Dodgers have the same record entering the regular-season finale on Sunday while Colorado entered Saturday with a 90-70 mark. Atlanta had no answer for Nola. 'You just try to keep it close and hopefully his clicker will run out,' manager Brian Snitker said. 'We just couldn't get anything going.' Nola allowed only Ronald Acuna Jr.'s single to lead off the game and Nick Markakis' single to start the fourth. The closest the Braves came to scoring was in the second inning when Nola walked the first two batters. But the right-hander got Kurt Suzuki to line out, struck out Ozzie Albies and then intentionally walked Charlie Culberson to load the bases before finally striking out starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez matched Nola, giving up three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six shutout innings. 'He did everything he could do to get us a chance,' Snitker said. With one out and two runners on in the seventh, manager Gabe Kapler chose to pinch-hit for Nola. Jonny Venters (5-2) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Wilson Ramos to load the bases before Hernandez hit a sharp liner under shortstop Culberson's glove into left field that scored two. Odubel Herrera helped the Phillies take a 3-0 lead when he beat out a potential double-play grounder to short. Seranthony Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in 19 chances. The victory was Philadelphia's first since Sept. 19. The Phillies' slide started with a four-game sweep at Atlanta last weekend when they still were mathematically alive in the playoff race. The Phillies were outscored 70-21 during the losing streak that capped a late-season collapse. Philadelphia went from 15 games over .500 and 1 ½ games in front of Atlanta for first place on Aug. 7 to four games under .500 and 12 games back of the Braves on Sept. 28. NOLA NUMBERS Nola joined Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander as the only Phillies pitchers to strike out 200 or more batters and hold opponents to a batting average of .200 or lower. And the right-hander is the fourth Philadelphia hurler to record 224 or more strikeouts in a season, joining Jim Bunning, Alexander and Curt Schilling. MARKAKIS' MILESTONE Markakis played in his 2,000th game, becoming the fifth active player to reach the milestone. Adrian Beltre (2,931), Albert Pujols (2,692), Miguel Cabrera (2,264) and Robinson Cano (2,077) are the active players ahead of Markakis. TRAINER'S ROOM Phillies: C Jorge Alfaro (quad) was replaced by Andrew Knapp at the start of the third inning. UP NEXT Braves RHP Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.93) opposes Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (1-1, 6.00) on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.