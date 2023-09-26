WATCH: Dan Lanning channels inner-Kirby Smart after Colorado trash talk

ATHENS — Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent four seasons learning under Kirby Smart and helping to build arguably the most dominant defense of the post-BCS era.

The Ducks applied those lessons in a 42-6 blowout win over a much-hyped Colorado team that stomped on Oregon’s signature “O” and talked trash in the pregame.

Lanning, meanwhile, was delivering a stern message that Georgia Bulldogs fans have heard from Kirby Smart before.

“We’re rooted in substance, today we talk with our pads,” Lanning said in the pregame, per a revealing video Oregon has put out.

“When they talk, you don’t say shit .. you talk with your helmet!”

ESPN commentator Skip Bayless was critical of Lanning’s pregame speech, but Lanning did not back down to the national critics who have swooned over the entertaining and popular coach of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

“They (Colorado) felt a certain way about a group stomping on the O, they felt a certain way about guys talking to them in the pregame,” Lanning said, per On3. “I’m proud of those guys because what they decided to do is talk with their pads.”

