WATCH: Brett Thorson narrating Georgia football highlights will get you ready for Masters week

Masters Week begins on Monday and the Georgia football X account shared a rather perfect video to set the mood for the week.

Georgia punter Brett Thorson, in his best Jim Nantz impression, read over some highlight plays from Georgia’s 2023 season. Among them included Nazir Stackhouse’s big interception against Missouri and Ladd McConkey’s rushing touchdown in the win over Florida State.

Of course, Thorson doesn’t sound anything like Nantz, as he has a noticeable Australian accent.





