WATCH: Brett Thorson narrating Georgia football highlights will get you ready for Masters week

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Tennessee vs. Georgia (11/5/22) Georgia punter Brett Thorson (92) during Georgias game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Masters Week begins on Monday and the Georgia football X account shared a rather perfect video to set the mood for the week.

Georgia punter Brett Thorson, in his best Jim Nantz impression, read over some highlight plays from Georgia’s 2023 season. Among them included Nazir Stackhouse’s big interception against Missouri and Ladd McConkey’s rushing touchdown in the win over Florida State.

Of course, Thorson doesn’t sound anything like Nantz, as he has a noticeable Australian accent.


